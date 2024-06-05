Long-Rumored Final Fantasy IX Remake Is ‘Very Far Along’ According To Latest Leaks

Reliable leaker Midori is back with some new information, but this time it isn’t about the Persona series. Midori, who has a track record of revealing announcements like the Persona 3 Reload’s Episode Aigis, has an update on the long-rumored remake of Final Fantasy IX. According to the leaker, the project is now “very far along” in development and fans can expect to hear official news on the project relatively soon.

Midori begins her thread on the remake by assuring that the project is still in development and was not canceled as part of the latest round of restructuring and layoffs that occurred in May. It’s alleged at one point the FF9 remake was being outsourced for development, but Square Enix was not happy with the results and later took over development internally. However, even with the change in development studio, the project is now far enough along that Midori believes it will be released in 2025. Kotaku has reached out to Square Enix for comment.

The Final Fantasy IX remake is still in development. It is a title that was not cancelled in the restructure of SQEX during this fiscal year. According to conversations, the title was originally outsourced to another developer. But SQEX was not satisfied and development shifted. — みどり (@MbKKssTBhz5) June 4, 2024

FF9 is considered by many to be a series highlight. It was the last project to be led by series creator Hironobu Sakaguchi, and stands as the platonic ideal of classic Final Fantasy. That beloved status for the game has led many to hope for a remake, driven further after it appeared in a 2021 Nvidia leak. Unlike the wildly popular FF7 remake trilogy, which has been a massive overhaul and re-interpretation of the original 1997 game, the FF9 remake is rumored to be more traditional. It will have updated graphics, but largely stick to the original’s story and distinctive art style, so don’t expect to see the likes of Zidane and Vivi rendered with realistic body proportions.

As for when we might see the FF9 remake in an official capacity, Midori is quick to say that she isn’t 100 percent sure but it could be as soon as this month. She alleges that Square Enix will appear in some capacity during the upcoming Xbox Showcase, during which it is possible that the FF9 remake will make its grand debut. Of course, Midori reiterates (in a similar fashion to Summer Game Fest’s Geoff Keighley) that fans should keep expectations low for now.