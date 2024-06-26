Modern Warfare 3’s New Mode Is A Mashup Of GoldenEye And Minecraft And It Looks Wild

For its mid-season update, which drops on June 26, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III is getting a new playlist called Bit Party. As the name might suggest, Bit Party pixelates a popular map from MW3 and makes everything look far more whimsical than it usually does. The modifier asks players to keep a cool head as their own pixelated one continues to grow proportional to their success.

In Bit Party, players will be dropped into Bitvela, a play on the Favela map brought over from 2009’s Modern Warfare 2, not the more recent map of the same name in 2022’s Modern Warfare II. I’m sorry I’m just not gonna let go of how stupid a naming convention Call of Duty has deployed of late. Anyways, Bitvela looks like a really cute and pixelated version of the classic map, and as usual it will be able to host 12 players in variants of popular 6v6 modes.

Though the majority of the player models will remain semi-realistic, their heads will balloon in size as you rack up kills and only dying will reset it. There are only three possible head sizes: small, medium, and large. Think of this fun little playlist as MW3’s own neat homage to Big Head mode in Goldeneye, where you could input a cheat code to make your friends’ heads bigger, making it that much simpler to line up headshots.

Even though having a big head makes you an easier target, the benefit to slaying so hard that it literally goes to your head is that the size of your dome also amplifies your score. For example, holding an objective in Hardpoint with a bigger head will net you and your team more points. The same goes for capturing a flag in Domination, collecting a tag in Kill Confirmed, or just getting a kill in good ol’ fashioned Team Deathmatch.

Bit Party will be available to play in MW3 beginning June 26, and will run until July 3 as part of a “Retro Warfare” event. Additionally, players will be able to shop for a pack on MW3’s store called the 8-Bit Bliz bundle, which will give them access to pixelated versions of the protagonists of the Modern Warfare series, including Ghost, Soap MacTavish, Captain Price, and Farah.