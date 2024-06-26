Mortal Kombat 1’s Next Six DLC Characters Seem To Have Leaked Online

Mortal Kombat 1‘s next round of DLC fighters seems to have leaked online via a data miner who has a history of accurately unveiling new characters ahead of their official announcements. If you have ever wanted to see the T-1000 fight Conan the Barbarian, well, I’ve got some good news for you.

Released in September 2023, Mortal Kombat 1 is both a reboot of the franchise and also sort of a sequel to Mortal Kombat 11. Like the past few games, MK1 once again features a roster of characters who fight each other to the death, sometimes ending these bouts with showstopping (and gory) finishers. And as with the recent entries in the series, MK1 features DLC characters, too. Kombat Pack 1 added Omni Man, Homelander, and others to the fighter. But that DLC wraps up next month with Takeda, so fans are already excited to see who might be arriving in the next DLC pack. And a dataminer seems to have the answers.

As reported by IGN, dataminer and content creator Interloko—who has previously found new content within MK1’s files—uploaded a new video detailing evidence of six new DLC characters that might be added in the game’s next Kombat Pack. Here’s the full list.

Crossover characters

T-1000 (Terminator franchise)

Conan the Barbarian

Ghostface (Scream franchise)

Returning Mortal Kombat fighters

Cyrax

Sektor

Noob Saibot

This list lines up with some previous leaks and rumors. For example, dataminers have previously found references to Ghostface in MK1. And Mortal Kombat creator Ed Boon has teased Ghostface on Twitter. Likewise, the T-1000 was seemingly leaked ahead of schedule by a voice actor on a podcast in October 2023. So all of this seems to be pretty plausible.

Of course, until developer Netherealm and publisher WB Games actually confirm the contents of Mortal Kombat 1’s next Kombat Pack, we can’t say for sure that all or any of these new characters will be playable in the popular fighter.