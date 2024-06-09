New Gears Game Is A Prequel Starring Marcus And Dom

Xbox closed out its big Summer Game Fest Showcase with a teaser trailer for Gears of War: E-Day, a new entry in the long-running cover-shooter franchise. However, this isn’t a sequel to Gears 5. Instead, this is a prequel to Gears of War that brings back Marcus’ best bud, Dom, for a new adventure.

Here’s the new trailer:

Gears of War: E-Day | Official Announce Trailer (In-Engine) – Xbox Games Showcase 2024 Gears of War: E-Day | Official Announce Trailer (In-Engine) – Xbox Games Showcase 2024

In the new teaser, which is said to be in-engine but isn’t gameplay, we see a young Marcus Fenix fighting a Locust soldier in a building. After nearly getting killed, he falls off a ledge and is about to go splat. But then a hand reaches out and it’s none other than Dom, Marcus’ old pal from the first three Gears of War games on Xbox 360. We then see a city burning as the trailer reveals this new game is set during the events of E-Day—the in-universe historical moment when the Locust first popped up from undeground and caused a lot of problems on the planet Sera.

According to Xbox, Gears: E-Day is set 14 years before the events of the original game and is being built in Unreal Engine 5. Here’s the full description from the trailer on YouTube:

Experience the brutal horror of Emergence Day through the eyes of Marcus Fenix in the origin story of one of gaming’s most acclaimed sagas.​ Fourteen years before Gears of War, war heroes Marcus Fenix and Dom Santiago return home to face a new nightmare: the Locust Horde. These subterranean monsters, grotesque and relentless, erupt from below, laying siege on humanity itself. ​ Built from the ground up with Unreal Engine 5, Gears of War: E-Day delivers unprecedented graphical fidelity.

The Gears of War franchise started all the way back in 2006 with the original game—developed by Epic—arriving early in the Xbox 360’s life cycle. It would be followed up with multiple sequels and spin-offs at a regular pace, even after Epic moved on and sold the series to Xbox, who created a new studio—The Coalition—to handle future Gears games. However, after Gears 5 in 2019 the cover-shooter series went dormant for longer than ever. But now, Xbox has finally confirmed Gears of War is back. However, if you were hoping for a resolution to 5’s wild ending, that isn’t happening yet it seems.

The new Gears of War doesn’t have a release date yet or even platforms confirmed, but I expect it will arrive on Xbox Series X/S and PC.