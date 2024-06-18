New PC Game Is Basically Mafia-Themed Bioshock And It’s Only $10

There aren’t many video games out there that let me toss a garbage can at a ‘40s-era mobster’s groin and then spin-kick him off a pier into shark-infested waters. Thankfully, Fallen Aces, out now on PC via Steam early access, lets me do just that and so much more.

At first glance, Fallen Aces might look like a boomer shooter. You know, one of those old-school FPS throwbacks like Dusk or Cultic. But that’s not the case at all! Fallen Aces instead plays more like Thief or Deus Ex, but styled like a 1940s comic book about mafia goons, private detectives, and masked vigilantes. Instead of running around with a shotgun and rocket launcher killing everything that moves, Fallen Aces is focused primarily on melee combat, stealth, and exploration. And it nails this mixture perfectly, letting you play each of the first episode’s levels in a variety of ways, all of which are viable and fun.

Do you want to go in with a careful plan, quietly moving from shadow to shadow using judo strikes to knock gangsters out cold and then leave before anyone knows you were there? You can do that. But you can also run in with a baseball bat and a wrench and just beat the shit out of everyone in your way, which is how I played most of Fallen Aces. And I had just as much fun fighting dudes as I did sneaking around baddies while exploring the game’s large and intricate levels.

New Blood Interactive

Mighty mighty man

Something I really appreciate about Fallen Aces is how exciting and wild combat can be. At one point I found myself in a room with five gangsters who all wanted me dead. I had a broken baseball bat and…nothing else. In a lot of stealth-heavy games, this is the point where I might reload a save. And you can do that. But what I love about Fallen Aces is that fighting your way out of a rumble is just as fun as pulling off a perfect plan.

So when I found myself cornered by those gangsters, I looked around and found a fire extinguisher. I tossed the broken bat at one of the closer goons, grabbed the extinguisher from the wall, and sprayed the guys down with the chemical powder inside. When I saw one get stunned I ran up and kicked him into his pals. Then I turned the extinguisher around with a button press and began walloping the crew with it, breaking up my attacks with swift kicks. The last guy standing was stunned, dizzy, and set up perfectly for a finisher. I grabbed him and punched him through a window and out to the street below. Then I saved my game. Who needs stealth when you have a big metal extinguisher and a strong kick?

For those who prefer guns over fists and bats, Fallen Aces does feature firearms, too. Ammo for these weapons is hard to find and they are loud, so be prepared for all the enemies in the area to swarm you if you start shooting. But guns are also mighty powerful and helped save me during a few intense moments. And like everything else in the game, you can toss guns at enemies once you run out of ammo.

It’s all over but the crying

I’ve avoided talking about Fallen Aces’ story and characters not because I don’t like them or because I think the writing is bad. The narrative about a PI getting wrapped up in a wild conspiracy involving murder, crooked heroes, and fallen comrades is good stuff. And the comic book cutscenes between each episode are top-notch, too.

Screenshot: New Blood Interactive

The problem is that you can burn through Fallen Aces’ first episode in about three to four hours. So while the story is great, there’s so little here that I don’t want to spoil anything. That said, by the end of the final (currently available) mission, I was excited to play more, not just because I want to bash more skulls, but because I want to see where this narrative is heading.

And that’s really my only major complaint about Fallen Aces: I want more of it! That’s a good problem to have, but it’s something to keep in mind when purchasing the game. The developers promise more missions and episodes are coming, and publisher New Blood has a fantastic track record for supporting and expanding its games long after release, so I’m not worried that Fallen Aces will never receive another episode. I just felt it fair to note for those looking for a meatier and more complete experience.

Fallen Aces is a noir-themed sneaky beat ’em up that combines retro gameplay, 2D comic book visuals, large levels, and great melee combat into a fantastic package that, while some might find a bit short, is still worth playing and replaying.

