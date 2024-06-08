New Power Rangers Beat ‘Em Up Looks Rad As Hell

A new Power Rangers game was announced today during Summer Game Fest’s big showcase and it ended up being one of the coolest reveals of the two-hour event.

Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers: Rita’s Rewind is being developed by Digital Eclipse in partnership with Hasbro and looks like a fun and awesome throwback to ‘90s-era arcade co-op brawlers. The new Power Rangers game is set to arrive on consoles and PC in late 2024.

As spotted in the trailer, players will fight classic enemies like Putties and take on villains like Goldar in boss fights. The game sports a retro artstyle and reminds me a lot of 2022’s excellent TMNT throwback brawler, Shredder’s Revenge. However, I was not much of a Turtles fan as a kid. I was, however, a big Power Ranger nerd growing up. The Power Rangers movie game on Genesis was the first game I ever beat. So I’m pumped to play Rita’s Rewind.

Digital Eclipse / Hasbro

According to a press release for Rita’s Rewind, the retro-pixel art brawler will let up to five players play together via online or offline co-op. Players will be able to control the original Power Rangers as well as pilot the franchise’s giant robots known as Zords.

“As we celebrate over 30 years of Power Rangers we are excited to collaborate with Digital Eclipse to introduce Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita’s Rewind to our passionate fanbase,” said Eugene Evans, SVP of digital strategy and licensing at Hasbro.

Rita’s Rewind will tell a new story featuring the iconic villain herself, who uses a magical portal to time travel into the past and team up with a younger version of Rita Repulsa to work together and finally defeat the Power Rangers. While I bet the Rangers will win, I can’t wait to play and find out later this year.