Nintendo Direct: Every Single Trailer From Today’s Livestream, Including The Legend Of Zelda & Metroid

The June 2024 Nintendo Direct has come and gone, with 40 minutes of announcements and trailers for games coming to the Nintendo Switch in the second half of 2024. We’ve collated all the Nintendo Direct trailers for your viewing pleasure, whether you stayed up past your bedtime to watch live on YouTube or are coming back to check in on all the announcements in the morning.
This month’s Nintendo Direct promised a focus on Nintendo Switch games coming out in the back end of the year, as opposed to big reveals for far-off titles like we’ve seen at past June Directs – a running trend for many of the game showcases over Summer Game Fest season and beyond. Nintendo was very clear that the Switch successor wouldn’t be mentioned at all during the livestream, both when the Direct was originally confirmed for June and again when the exact time and date was announced. As expected, they stuck to their word – although we’re bound to see Switch 2 news pretty soon, given its mere existence has now been confirmed.
Despite this, we got a whole glut of new titles, even some set for release in 2025 – and despite a glut of remakes, remasters, and collections, there was a few big surprises in the mix. Starting off strong with Mario & Luigi: Brothership, the reveals continued with a totally new announcement in the form of The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom and the much-anticipated Metroid Prime 4 Beyond.
Below, you’ll find every June Nintendo Direct trailer in one place for convenient viewing.
Let’s crack onto it.
June 2024 Nintendo Direct Trailers
Mario & Luigi: Brothership
Mario & Luigi: Brothership releases on November 7, 2024.
Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition
Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition launches on July 18, 2024.
Fairytail 2
Fantasian: Neo Dimension
Nintendo Switch Sports
MIO: Memory In Orbit
Disney Illusion Island Update
Hello Kitty Island Adventure
Looney Tunes: Wacky World of Sports
Among Us Update
Farmagia
Donkey Kong Country Returns HD
Dragon Quest III (and I+II) HD-2D Remake
Funko Fusion
The New Denpa Men
Metal Slug Attack Reloaded
Darkest Dungeon II
Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack Titles
Phantom Brave: The Lost Hero
MARVEL vs. CAPCOM Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics
Super Mario Party Jamboree
The Legend Of Zelda Echoes of Wisdom
Just Dance 2025 Edition
LEGO Horizon Adventures
Stray
Tales of the Shire
Ace Attorney: Investigations Collection
The Hundred Line Last Defense Academy
Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven
Metroid Prime 4: Beyond
What was your favourite announcement from today’s Nintendo Direct? Let us know in the comments what you thought of it.
