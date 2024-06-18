Here’s When Aussies Can Watch The June Nintendo Direct

Nintendo has finally confirmed when the much-anticipated June Nintendo Direct is happening, and that’s not all – it’s happening tonight (18 June).

The roughly 40-minute Nintendo Direct presentation will focus on Nintendo Switch games coming in the second half of 2024, and given we’re so far pretty in the dark about what late 2024 will hold for the console, there will likely be quite a few surprises. Despite having previously confirmed that no news on the Nintendo Switch successor would be forthcoming during its next Nintendo Direct, the company has once again reiterated we definitely won’t be seeing any info about the Switch 2 this time around. Y’know, just to make it extra clear.

Nintendo generally likes to have the final word when it comes to presentations around Summer Game Fest / Not-E3, and this Nintendo Direct is no different. Now all of the major showcases are done and dusted for the year, the air is clear for all of those Switch announcements to soak up audience attention, and given we’ve got almost an hour-long showcase, there’s likely to be quite a lot to pay attention to.

June 2024 Nintendo Direct Australian & NZ Watch Times

The June 2024 Nintendo Direct is set to kick off tonight (or tomorrow, depending on your timezone), 18 June. If you’re wondering when you can tune in to watch the presentation live on YouTube in your neck of the woods, we’ve got you covered. Here’s when the Nintendo Direct will go live across Australia & NZ:

ACT, NSW, VIC, QLD, TAS

12:00 AM AEST

Wednesday, June 19

SA, NT

11:30 PM ACST

Tuesday, June 18

WA

10:00 PM AWST

Tuesday, June 18

NZ

2:00 AM NZST

Wednesday, June 19

What exactly will the June 2024 Nintendo Direct have in store for us? Given the Nintendo Switch 2 is likely to get an announcement soon (although, definitely not tonight), will the company hold off on any big titles until the new hardware is out? Will we finally see news about Hollow Knight: Silksong? Or that rumoured The Legend of Zelda remake that’s supposedly in the works? It’s anyone’s guess, but we’ll be staying up past our bedtime tonight to find out.

You’ll be able to check out all the trailers when they drop here as we liveblog everything announced during the Nintendo Direct, so be sure to check back tonight (or in the morning after a well-earned rest) for all the news.

Will you be staying up to watch tonight’s Nintendo Direct? What do you hope to see? Let us know in the comments.

Image: Nintendo / Team Cherry / The Pokemon Company / Kotaku Australia