Nintendo Fans Treat Metroid Prime 4 As ‘Final Mission’ And Say Goodbye To Their Switches

With a new Nintendo console looming over 2025, the Switch is in its twilight year. It looks like it’s going to have a pretty great send-off, but it’s always bittersweet leaving an old system behind for the next new thing. Metroid Prime 4: Beyond will likely be one of the last big games Nintendo puts out for the Switch. Fans are considering the first-person action-adventure game to be the console’s “final mission,” and are paying tribute to the nearly eight-year-old device in the only way the internet knows how: shitposts.

The trend originated with a tweet by @Mlickles, which reads “8 year old nintendo switches are going to be running prime 4 like it’s their final mission.” Indeed, a lot of late-generation games put day-one hardware through the wringer. My launch-day PlayStation 4 sounded like it was about to take off into space when I played The Last of Us Part II. The Switch isn’t a loud device, so it’s more likely the thing could run hot while playing Metroid than sound like a handheld jet engine. But Nintendo fans have taken the idea and run with it.

My 2017 switch when Samus fires her canon https://t.co/d2qp0fFbgO pic.twitter.com/YyXtVtrFGd — Stargazer (@HeWhoGazes) June 18, 2024

Looking at my Nintendo Switch after beating Metroid Prime 4. https://t.co/Pb1RL8NbMb pic.twitter.com/LPYXk6fEJa — ArbiterSkyward (@ArbiterSkyward) June 18, 2024

Launch Switches gonna be hearing this as those last sections load up: https://t.co/MyU3P9DpSo pic.twitter.com/0ajxTEQC2h — M.o.D (@Master_Of__Dark) June 18, 2024

8 year old Switches when they boot up Prime 4 https://t.co/VcS00Saj8W pic.twitter.com/AGJGMXiGoa — -inari- (@ReaperInari0) June 19, 2024

A small bug waltzing inside a 8 Year Old Switch playing Prime 4 pic.twitter.com/e7pB5HyGsK — Dunno (@ZetaDunno) June 18, 2024

Not every response was darkly comedic. Some were more wholesome, like they’d be saying goodbye to an old friend after one final game together.

How I’m gonna be with my switch once the credits roll https://t.co/Uw7t6ETTS1 pic.twitter.com/Anty4Rh0Xr — 🎓Edge the 2nd🇵🇸🎓 (@Edgethe2nd) June 18, 2024

Goodbye to my Nintendo Switch after beating Metroid Prime 4. pic.twitter.com/OJtaIiIzGD — Vikas (@thunderxstorm07) June 18, 2024

My Switch after Prime 4 is beaten: pic.twitter.com/3lyvK1Mc58 — ☆ (@realonx1) June 18, 2024

my 8 year old switch starting prime 4 pic.twitter.com/SehRnMJpl3 — Espion 🕵️🍉 (@MrEspion7) June 18, 2024

Hopefully, Switches will be able to run Metroid Prime 4: Beyond just fine, but the system has been known to run hot on intense games like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Not to mention the trouble the Switch has just generally dealing with overheating issues because the world is on fire and temperatures are rising.

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond is launching in 2025, but was almost definitely playing on an original Switch in the footage. Nintendo also showed a lot of games coming out between now and then at its June Nintendo Direct.

