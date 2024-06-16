Octopath Traveler II’s Four Brand-New Boss Battles, Explained

On June 6th, Square Enix announced that both Octopath Traveler games are now available on more platforms. Not only is Octopath Traveler available on PlayStation, but you can play Octopath Traveler 2 on Xbox and Xbox Game Pass. Square Enix released a trailer celebrating the new ports, but eagle-eyed RPG fans noticed something curious about the footage shown. Namely, why is there a shot of the protagonists from Octopath Traveler fighting the cast of Octopath Traveler 2? When did that ever happen in the games!?

Screenshot: Square Enix / Kotaku

It turns out that Square Enix snuck in a little surprise for Octopath Traveler 2 fans amidst all the excitement. As part of Update 1.1.0, which became available on all platforms on June 6th, four new boss battles were added to the already sprawling RPG. For those who have cleared the main story, a new mode labeled Extra Battles will appear on the main menu for Octopath Traveler 2. In short, these new boss battles are no joke. If you felt Octopath Traveler 2 was too easy for your tastes, you’ll want to open your save file one more time to give these encounters a spin.

Here’s everything you need to know about these new battles.

What are the prerequisites to unlock the Extra Battles in Octopath Traveler II?

According to the 1.1.0 patch notes, the Extra Battles option will become available on the main menu after you clear the main story. However, given the structure of Octopath Traveler 2, that prerequisite can sound a little confusing. Clearing the main story consists of completing all eight characters’ main storylines, clearing the Crossed Paths story, and finishing the Extra Stories that pits your travelers against the game’s true final boss. Make sure to save your game after clearing the final battle, and watch the Epilogue to see the credits roll.

Screenshot: Square Enix / Kotaku

With these requirements out of the way, the “???” option on the main menu should turn into “Extra Battles.” While you’ll want to clear side quests to power up your party, those otherwise aren’t required to access this option. Completing the secret “A Gate Between Worlds” battle is not required to unlock Extra Battles.

If done right, you should be able to load your save file after selecting the Extra Battles option on the main menu. Otherwise, you may get an error message such as “Cannot load saved data. You must clear the extra stories.” Again, in this instance, make sure you save the game after defeating the true final boss.

Who do you fight in the Extra Battles?

The first two sets of battles pit you against the protagonists of Octopath Traveler. The Majestic Mysterious Travelers consists of Ophilia, Alfyn, Tressa, and Olberic. Meanwhile, the Mastery Mysterious Travelers makes you face off against Primrose, Therion, H’aanit, and Cyrus.

Screenshot: Square Enix / Kotaku

They were so close to ordering the protagonists so the first letters of their names spell out “Octopath.” I guess “Oatopthc” is close enough.

The other two Extra Battles are super-powered versions of the true final boss’ two phases. While this is a continuous encounter in the main story, here you have to beat phase one to unlock the second phase as a standalone battle (it’ll show up as “???” in the menu before you do). This is just as well: The One Who Denies The Dawn packs a serious punch, and it can take over half an hour to clear both of these fights. Make sure you power up all eight of your travelers and equip them with your best gear. You’re going to need it.

What is your reward for clearing the Extra Battles?

These four extra boss battles are just here for bragging rights. There are no achievements tied to completing them, and there’s no reward or secret cutscene to unlock either. If these fights are too difficult for your tastes, you’re under no obligation to clear them.

Screenshot: Square Enix / Kotaku

That said, I recommend at least dipping your toes into the fights against Octopath Traveler’s protagonists. There are some neat mechanics that you’ll see here, and there are even newly voiced lines from the original cast. It’s really cool, especially for the unceremonious way this update was released. But if you do put in the time to complete all four of these battles, feel free to celebrate your accomplishment. You’ll have absolutely earned it.