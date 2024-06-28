Our Favorite Cosplay From Fan Expo Dallas 2024

Fan Expo Dallas, the largest expo in all of Texas, took place over the weekend of June 7, bringing with it a ton of cool merch, autograph opportunities, and—of course—a collection of fantastic cosplay looks. From Star Wars to Warhammer 40K and beyond, we’ve gathered the absolute best fits from the weekend, for your perusing pleasure.

These great pictures from Fan Expo Dallas 2024 were provided to Kotaku by Mineralblu, the cosplay photographer who has helped us show off the best looks from tons of other cons, including Katsucon 2024 and C2E2 2024.

Check out Mineralblu’s video of the event below, and click through to see our favorite looks, from Hunter x Hunter to Elden Ring, and all the Star Wars baddies in between.

Mineralblu

Shizuku, Hunter x Hunter

A petite person wielding a demonic vacuum cleaner, and a fantastic bob, I’m in.

Sailor Pyramid Head

I love a cosplay crossover, specially when it’s two things so polar opposite as Sailor Moon and Silent Hill. Look at the beautiful flowers!

Messmer The Impaler, Elden Ring

Shadow of the Erdtree’s big bad is here!

Princess Mononoke and Forest Spirit

The Forest Spirit has always freaked me out, so I can’t guarantee I wouldn’t scream if I saw this, but it is impressive.

Noob Saibot, Mortal Kombat

Photo: Mineralblu

It’s hard to make sure black costumes and armor looks good—it shows a lot of imperfections, and can come off cheap. This looks sick. This is very good.

Yrvaine and Elder Warlock, Warhammer 40K

I love their matching ponytails, okay Ariana Grande!

Jinx, Arcane

This cosplayer is so clearly loving embodying Jinx, and that’s a delight.

Thrawn’s Night Trooper, Ahsoka

The Kintsugi Trooper is here! The flash reflecting in their eyes is scary!

Mayor, The Nightmare Before Christmas

This dude endlessly scared me as a child, and he is still freaky now, but the details here are incredible. It looks exactly like the clay model from Tim Burton’s film!

Corpse Bride

More Tim Burton, but this time, make it gorgeous!

Queen Sonia, Tears of the Kingdom

I love the beadwork and hardware details, and that wig looks so lovely on them. What a cool character to cosplay as.

Ellie and Joel, The Last of Us

Now Ellie looks almost exactly like in-game Ellie, and that is pretty eerie. Joel looks good too, but Ellie made me do a triple take!

Catwoman

Vintage Catwoman is so, so good. The color palette, the mask profile, the velvet—this is all so incredibly done!

Ranni, Elden Ring

Look at her hat! The extra arms! That’s my girl!

Fred, Scooby Doo

Who said Fred couldn’t serve? Not me!

Haldir, The Lord of the Rings

Their armor is so beautifully detailed and showcases some seriously impressive leatherwork, plus they just look like an elf. Five stars!

Azula, Avatar: The Last Airbender

It’s small details like eyebrows that can make or break a cosplay costume, and this is a fantastic example of how they can make them.

Darth Revan, Knights of the Old Republic

The beautiful shine on the bracers and the chest piece and the suppleness of the black leather makes this look incredibly expensive—and scary!