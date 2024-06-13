Overwatch 2 Is Bringing Back The Mercy Skin Everyone’s Obsessed Over Since 2018

Overwatch 2 typically cycles through skins and other cosmetics in its shop, offering certain skins for a few weeks before removing them. Some you can buy directly from the hero menu after they’ve left the shop. But there are some skins that have only been available through limited means and for a short period of time throughout the series’ eight-year history. Those rare cosmetics have eluded fans for years, but none more than the infamous Overwatch 1 Pink Mercy from 2018.

Fans have been so desperate to get their hands on the Pink Mercy skin since its 2018 release that people who own it have auctioned off their accounts for hundreds, if not thousands of dollars. Now, those who want the skin will be able to get it again for a much more reasonable price. The Pink Mercy skin was a joint collaboration between Blizzard and the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, and the two are coming together once again to re-release the skin, as well as a new Rose Gold variant. The Pink skin will cost $US15, while the Rose Gold one will run you $US20. All proceeds will go to funding breast cancer research (except for taxes and platform fees).

The Rose Gold skin is packaged in a bundle with other cosmetics that “reflect the theme of the campaign.” The pink skin is just as you’ve seen it in-game before, showing Mercy adorned in a pink suit and wings, with her hair styled in pigtails. The rose gold skin is mostly a palette swap, but has some nice details like the golden trim on Mercy’s wings.

Image: Blizzard Entertainment

The skins will be available from June 25 to July 8, appearing in the shop e a few days into Overwatch 2’s eleventh season which begins next week on June 18. The season won’t be adding a new hero, but it will bring a new Push mode map called Runasapi that ties into support hero Illari’s backstory. Blizzard will also be updating Colosseo, one of the first Push maps added when Overwatch 2 launched in 2022. The next hero will launch in season 12 and is a support character codenamed Space Ranger, but Blizzard has yet to release her real name.