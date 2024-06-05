PC Gaming Show 2024: Australian Watch Times For Summer Game Fest’s PC Showcase

The Summer Game Fest countdown is well and truly on, and the long weekend is absolutely filled to the brim with showcases, including the PC Gaming Show. Celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, PC Gamer’s celebration of (you guessed it) PC titles is set to feature over 50 games, world premieres, and developer interviews.

While there’s plenty we don’t know about what this year’s PC Gaming Show will include, we do know that there’ll be an exclusive update on Killing Floor 3, a look at Stormgate’s new faction, and news about Mars Tactics and Citizen Sleeper 2. We also know that esports presenters Frankie Ward and Sean ‘Day(9)’ Plott will host alongside actor and cosplayer Mica Burton.

PC Gaming Show Australian & New Zealand Watch Times

This year’s PC Gaming Show is set to go live on Monday, June 10 at a particularly early time for most of the country – more painful for some states than others, sorry WA. Luckily for most of the country, it’s a public holiday, so you can always duck back to bed afterwards if you’re not an early riser. You’ll be able to catch the stream live on Twitch and YouTube. Let’s see what time you’ll need to be up and ready to watch it live in your neck of the woods.

ACT, NSW, VIC, QLD, TAS

6:00 AM AEST

Monday, June 10

SA, NT

5:30 AM ACST

Monday, June 10

WA

4:00 AM AWST

Monday, June 10

NZ

8:00 AM NZST

Monday, June 10

If you’re keen to check out when you can watch the rest of the Summer Game Fest showcases (and those not quite running during SGF but stacked conveniently close to the same weekend) in Aussie timezones, we’ve also got you sorted with a rundown of everything set to go down in June’s silly season.

Will you be tuning into the PC Gaming Show? Let us know what you’re keen to see in the comments.

Image: PC Gamer