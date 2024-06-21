Players Are Already Having A Blast Imagining Zelda’s New Copy Ability In Action

Since the announcement of The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, fans of the series have been expressing their excitement over Zelda’s unique gameplay. Chiefly, they are overjoyed about her ability to copy (or echo) items in the environment and use them against her enemies in battle.

Echoes of Wisdom finally drops players into a mainline entry of the series as the titular princess. When Link goes missing just as he rescues her from Ganon, dark rifts begin to tear apart Hyrule, and Zelda just barely escapes them. With Hyrule’s typical savior out of the picture, it falls on Zelda to save her land and people, and she accomplishes this with the help of Tri, a fairy she encounters as all is falling apart. Tri grants Zelda the Tri Rod, which allows her to copy objects and other creatures in the world in order to navigate environments, solve puzzles, and carry out battles, and it looks great, and indeed poised for numerous jokes and in-game hilarity.

It all started when a clip of the game’s debut trailer showed Zelda copying a boulder, lifting it and throwing it at an enemy. Many fans noted the fact that in most Zelda games, Link has needed a bracelet that allows him a similar ability, and claimed that Zelda had been quietly getting stronger than her stalwart protector and savior.

Eventually, the memes about Echoes of Wisdom’s new copy ability got progressively out of hand. Many of the ones I saw within a few hours of the announcement poked fun at how Zelda might use a table or a chair in battle, akin to a professional wrestler. By comparison, Link has largely used more typical weaponry like the Master Sword, as well as a bow and arrow or bombs. The emphasis on furniture has spawned its own series of posts about domesticity and interior decoration. From there, things spiraled out of control until we hit the natural conclusion that the internet always escalates to: giving Zelda a glock.

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom (2024) pic.twitter.com/xfYGpFWjs1 — Zelda Universe (@ZeldaUniverse) June 18, 2024

~AND HERE’S ZELDA WITH THE FOLDING CHAIR!~ pic.twitter.com/ms7A6yX3va — Stoic Seraphim (@Stoic_Miiverse) June 18, 2024

i will refuse to leave any dungeons until they are completely furnished pic.twitter.com/YECeBEYhRH — 💙ambi☁️ (@aquatic_ambi) June 18, 2024

Zelda get him pic.twitter.com/i12VaMyg7b — chep 🥹 @ TooManyGames 704 (@cheppoly) June 18, 2024

But if I had to pick favorites, these final three are the pinnacle of the posts I saw. Sometimes, the internet can be a really funny place.

Zelda faces a tough decision at the end of Echoes of Wisdom… pic.twitter.com/AXX95G78xn — STUPIDDEAD💀SKULLHEAD (@MikeLuckas) June 18, 2024

It’s actually been really joyous to see communities getting excited for what appears, on its face, to be a novel take on the beloved series. I feel my own fervor for Echoes of Wisdom being stoked with every bit of fanart or memes that I see folks posting online, so please keep it coming. This is the kind of energy I can get behind any day of the week. And yes, you’re all right, we should absolutely give Zelda a gun.