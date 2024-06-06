PlayStation’s Concord Won’t Cost As Much As You Think

Sony’s next “multiplayer hero shooter” Concord appears to be going the way of Helldivers 2 when it comes to pricing, or at least according to preorder details on the Aussie PlayStation Store.

Keen-eyed users on ResetEra forums spotted the Australian PlayStation Store listing for Concord, which unlike other regions already notes pricing for both the digital standard and deluxe editions. The Concord standard edition is retailing for $59.95, while the Digital Deluxe Edition will set players back $94.95.

That Concord Digital Deluxe edition comes with the full game, 16 character skins, the ‘Monarch Pack’ (which includes special weapon skins), and up to 72 hours of beta early access for players and four friends. The listing also notes that “regular post-launch updates” including new playable characters, game modes, maps and weekly cinematics are planned at no extra cost.

If you’re wondering how the Concord pricing relates to Helldivers 2, cast your mind back to February this year – Arrowhead’s hit game was priced similarly and reached meteoric success to become PlayStation’s fastest-selling game of all time. It looks like Sony is keen to see if they can recreate the same level of success with their next multiplayer title at a similar price point – which, for a major title is (unfortunately) considered relatively low-cost, compared to the rising price of other games.

Of course, Concord’s price might not be the major selling point Sony needs to push copies of the very Overwatch meets Guardians of the Galaxy shooter – as ResetEra users pointed out, Helldivers 2 saw major success thanks to astronomical levels of community engagement leading to some pretty legendary word of mouth marketing from converted players. Given it’s one of multiple hero shooters in the pipeline alongside Marvel Rivals, Firewalk Studios upcoming game has some pretty stiff competition in the space to push past before it can see success like Arrowhead’s golden goose.

Concord is set to launch on August 23 this year on PlayStation and PC (with crossplay). While we’ve not heard from PlayStation regarding pricing around the globe, and given Australia is the outlier with a price point in store, it’s possible we could see this amount shift (or be confirmed) soon.

What do you think of Concord’s price? Sound off in the comments.

Image: Sony / Firewalk Studios / Kotaku Australia