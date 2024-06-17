PS5 Sale: Here’s Where You Can Save Up To $169 Off The PS5 Slim

At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If you’ve finally decided to bite the bullet and pick up a PlayStation 5, today is your day. A heap of retailers have marked down the price of the standard and digital PS5 Slim, with discounts ranging from $120 to $169 depending on where you pick it up from.

The PS5 Slim range launched in December last year, with the Disc Edition retailing for $799.95, while the Digital Edition is $679.95. Regarding specs, the Slim offers the same power as the initial model except for two major changes – its physical size (duh) and its internal storage, which is now 1TB, up from 825GB.

As far as the best sale price is concerned, eBay has the standard PS5 Slim for $630.36, and the digital edition for $551.95. To our knowledge, these are historically the cheapest prices we’ve seen for the console. These PS5 deals are available through the official shopfront of the iconic Sydney-based game retailer, The Gamesmen. You’ll need to be quick, as the promotional discount codes attached to this sale are only valid until June 18.

After that, things get pretty competitive with Dick Smith, Kogan, Amazon Australia, EB Games and JB Hi-Fi offering the standard PS5 Slim for $667 to 669, and the digital edition for $567 to $569. While those discount prices aren’t as big, they aren’t too shabby either.

Here are all of the deals we’ve found for the standard and digital PS5 Slim, sorted from cheapest to most expensive. Trust us when we say that good PS5 sales don’t last for long, so get in while the getting is good.

Here’s where you can get the PS5 Slim on sale

Here’s where you can get the PS5 Slim Digital Edition on sale

