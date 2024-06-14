When Can You Play The Elden Ring Shadow Of The Erdtree DLC In Australia & NZ?

The Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree DLC release time date is almost here, and fans are keen to get their hands on the next part of the adventure. But when exactly is the Shadow of the Erdtree release time, and what does that look like for Aussies?

Elden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree DLC focuses on Malenia’s twin brother, Miquella, and his journey to the Land of Shadow. The setting features a brand new map separate from the Lands Between, and players will need to explore this strange new place and unravel Miquella’s story along the way. Oh, and there’ll obviously be plenty of boss fights along the way.

The upcoming Elden Ring DLC launches on Friday, 21 June. FromSoftware has yet to confirm exactly when the release time will be for Shadow of the Erdtree, so it’s not clear yet whether it’ll be a global release or a staggered midnight launch in local timezones. Once we have official word, we’ll be updating this piece to confirm exactly what we’re working with.

Despite this, we can make some educated guesses in the leadup to launch. Based on the Elden Ring release times when the base game launched in 2022, it seems likely we’ll get a midnight launch in your respective local timezone for console players. However, for PC players, the DLC might unlock when the Steam store ticks over to the 21st at midnight CEST. Here’s when the Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree release time for PC would shake out to across the country, if this theory is correct.

ACT, NSW, VIC, QLD, TAS

8:00 AM AEST

Friday, June 21

SA, NT

7:30 AM ACST

Friday, June 21

WA

6:00 AM AWST

Friday, June 21

NZ

10:00 AM NZST

Friday, June 21

We’ll be keeping a close eye on all Shadow of the Erdtree news in the leadup to release, and update this page once the Elden Ring DLC release time is announced.

If you’ve not already begun preparing to jump into the new Elden Ring DLC, we’ve got you covered with tips on how to grind and level up fast ahead of Shadow of the Erdtree’s launch, so your Tarnished will be prepared to take on the Land of Shadow come next Friday.

Will you be playing the new DLC on launch day? Let us know in the comments.

Image: FromSoftware