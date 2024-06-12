Here Are The Cheapest Copies of Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance In Australia

At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If you missed Shin Megami Tensei V the first time around, the upcoming release of Vengeance is shaping up to be the definitive version of the game. The fifth instalment in Atlus’ long-running RPG series was originally released as a Nintendo Switch exclusive back in 2021, but the launch of Vengeance has been extended to both the PlayStation and Xbox.

If the name Shin Megami Tensei doesn’t ring any bells for you, you might know the series from its incredibly popular spin-off series, Persona.

Similar to previous entries, Shin Megami Tensei V drops you into the middle of a war between angels and demons that has begun to spill over into our reality. You play as a high-schooler who is transformed into the “Nahobino” – a being that’s neither a human nor a deity – and who is tasked with protecting our world from the invading demonic forces.

If you’ve already played Shin Megami Tensei V, you’ll be happy to learn that Vengeance is promising a new experience with a branching storyline. You’ll be given the option to play through the original game, or take a diverging route to experience “a brand-new tale of revenge“.

Also? Slipknot are there.

Here’s where you can preorder a cheap copy of Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance in Australia.

Where can you get Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance for cheap?

Image: Atlus

If you’re after the cheapest copy of the Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance in Australia, Amazon Australia, Big W, JB Hi-Fi and Mighty Ape are offering every version of the game for $89. If you want to save a little bit extra Amazon has free shipping.

Regardless of where you preorder the game, you’ll also receive a Sacred Treasure Set DLC, which includes a Gleam Grenade and Haraedo Bead.

Here’s where you can preorder a cheap copy of Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance in Australia:

Amazon Australia : $89 (PS5 | Xbox | Switch) + free shipping

: $89 (PS5 | Xbox | Switch) + free shipping Big W : $89 (PS5 | Xbox | Switch)

: $89 (PS5 | Xbox | Switch) JB Hi-Fi : $89 (PS5 | Xbox | Switch)

: $89 (PS5 | Xbox | Switch) Mighty Ape : $89 (PS5 | Xbox | Switch)

: $89 (PS5 | Xbox | Switch) eBay : $91.76 with the promo code FYZ15 (PS5 | Xbox | Switch)

: $91.76 with the promo code FYZ15 (PS5 | Xbox | Switch) EB Games : $99.95 (PS5 | Xbox | Switch)

: $99.95 (PS5 | Xbox | Switch) The Gamesmen : $99.95 (PS5 | Xbox | Switch)

: $99.95 (PS5 | Xbox | Switch) Microsoft Store : $99.95 (Standard) | $114.95 (Deluxe)

: $99.95 (Standard) | $114.95 (Deluxe) Nintendo Store : $99.95 (Standard) | $114.95 (Deluxe)

: $99.95 (Standard) | $114.95 (Deluxe) PlayStation Store: $99.95 (Standard) | $114.95 (Deluxe)

Image: Atlus

There’s also the Launch Edition for the PS5 and Nintendo Switch versions of the game, which comes with everything mentioned above and an exclusive steelbook case.

However, most retailers are no longer stocking this version of the game, so your options are limited. Here’s where you can get the Launch Edition in Australia:

EB Games: $109.95 (Switch)

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance launches on the Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S in Australia on June 14.

This article has been updated since its original publication.

Image: Atlus/Kotaku Australia