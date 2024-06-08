Skate Had The Funniest Trailer Of Summer Game Fest By Far

EA took the time to unveil the latest trailer for its upcoming Skate reboot at Summer Game Fest, delaying the short reveal with a trailer from the fictional M-Corp.

Led by I Think You Should Leave‘s Tim Robinson as a company flack trying to do a little crisis PR, the trailer becomes increasingly unhinged as M-Corp begins to fall apart in real time. “Things are going great here at M-Corp,” says Robinson as the camera cuts to a shot of a staff member furtively shredding documents. The insinuation is that M-Corp has destroyed the city of San Vansterdam, and its corporate peons are now attempting to do a runner.

“If M-Corp was doing something bad, would we be making vests?” demands Robinson, pointing to the Patagonia puffer vest he’s wearing. “Why would we be pumping our money into vests?” I think he might have mistaken vests for investments, but I’m not gonna be the one to tell him.

Anyway, the trailer is great and doubly amusing that it comes from EA, a company many would parody with a trailer exactly like this.

Hopefully we’ll hear more about Skate during the Xbox showcase on Monday.