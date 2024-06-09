Snake Eater Remake Gets New Trailer, We Are So Back (In The Jungle)

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, the long-awaited remake of MGS3, got another trailer at this year’s Xbox Games Showcase. The new trailer gives the clearest look at Konami’s Kojima-less remake we’ve seen to date and features the very pleasing return of David Hayter, the longtime voice of Solid Snake.

Snake Eater is remembered for taking the Metal Gear Solid series in a very different direction. Leaving the endless industrial mazes of MGS2 behind, Snake Eater is set in a dense, twisting jungle region. The game served as a prequel set in an alternate 1960s Cold War, following Naked Snake (known as Big Boss in later titles) on a do-or-die extraction mission as US and USSR relations deteriorate by the minute.

The footage from the remake looks suitably clunky. That’s, to me at least, a good thing. It means that the game isn’t straying too far from its origins on the PS2, and like a lot of games from that era, their slightly fiddly nature was always part of their charm. In the MGS games, in particular, you could feel the hardware of the time straining against their ambition in angular and memorable ways. It would be real a shame to lose that.

It also looks extremely good. I know it’s easy to dunk on Konami after the last few years spent in the wilderness — I don’t think any of us will ever forgive them for Metal Gear Survive — but credit where it’s due. They appear to be producing a beautiful looking remake. Like the MGS Master Collection, time’s gonna tell if this Snake Eater remake will indeed be made with care or if it will arrive with the kind of rough edges you hate to see.

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater arrives on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC later this year (apparently).

Image: Konami, Kotaku Australia