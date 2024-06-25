Spintel Just Dropped One Of Australia’s Cheapest NBN 1000 Plans

At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If you’re on the hunt for a new NBN 50 or NBN 1000 plan, Spintel has added these speed tiers to its roster of internet connections. Priced at $76.95 per month (NBN 50) and $105.95 per month (NBN 1000), these are some of the cheaper full-price plans on offer (although not the cheapest, but more on that later).

Alongside these new speed tiers, some of Spintel’s pre-existing NBN connections have received a price change. Spintel’s NBN 100 is now priced at $81.95 per month (up from $79.95), while its NBN 250 is now $89.95 per month (up from $85.95). Its NBN 25 will remain the same – $59.95 per month.

On top of these new NBN connections and price changes, Spintel has also discounted its entire range of plans. During this introductory period, you can save $10.95 per month for the first six months of your connection. That’s a total savings of $65.70, regardless of your chosen plan.

Let’s look at how Spintel’s newly added NBN plans and price changes compare to what other internet providers offer.

How does Spintel compare to other NBN 50 plans?

Even with its introductory discount, Spintel doesn’t have the cheapest NBN 50 plan. As part of its EOFY sale, Kogan offers its NBN 50 plan for 58.90 per month for the first six months. After this introductory period ends, you’ll be paying $68.90 per month – which is the only full-price cost that’s cheaper than Spintel’s ($76.95). This EOFY offer is available until June 30.

After that, you have Dodo, Tangerine and Exetel offering introductory prices that range from $59 to $61 per month. Even at full price, these three providers have fairly similar prices. However, Exetel has an extra perk the other providers don’t – you’ll receive five daily speed boosts every month that’ll allow you to increase your connection to an NBN 100 plan.

All of these internet providers are reporting typical evening speeds of 50Mbps, making these plans ostensibly congestion-free.

How does Spintel compare to other NBN 1000 plans?

Spintel is tied with Southern Phone for the cheapest NBN 1000 plan. Both providers are offering introductory discounts of $95 per month for the first six months of your connection, and are reporting typical evening speeds of 650Mbps.

Once that discount period ends, you’ll be paying $105 per month with Southern Phone and $105.95 per month with Spintel. This Southern Phone offer is available until June 25.

If you want a faster NBN 1000 plan which isn’t that much more expensive, then check out Superloop. You’ll pay $99 per month for the first six months and then $109 per month after that. Compared to Spintel and Southern Phone, Superloop is reporting typical evening speeds of 811Mbps, which is a solid bump up for an extra $5 per month.

How does Spintel compare to other NBN 100 plans?

Spintel doesn’t have the cheapest NBN 100 plan available – that would be Dodo, which is offering its plan for $64 per month for the first six months, and then $85 per month. The provider is currently reporting typical evening speeds of 100Mbps, so it’s ostensibly congestion-free. This offer is available until July 2.

So where does this put Spintel? While it doesn’t have the cheapest introductory price – a handful of providers have it beat – Spintel does have one of the cheapest full-price NBN 100 plans. You’ll pay $71 per month for the first six months you’re with Spintel, and then $81.95 per month after that. Spintel is also currently reporting typical evening speeds of 100Mbps.

For what it’s worth, Kogan has the actual cheapest full-price plan at $78.90 per month. However, it’s reporting typical evening speeds of 90Mbps. That’s not bad, but we reckon being able to get congestion-free download speeds is worth the extra money each month. As part of an EOFY deal, this Kogan plan is available for $68.90 per month for the first six months, as long as you sign up by June 30.

All of the NBN plans mentioned above are contract-free too, so if you feel like changing up your internet connection once their respective discount periods end, you can do so with no strings attached.

How does Spintel compare to other NBN 250 plans?

Spintel currently has the cheapest NBN 250 plan going, which is priced at $79 per month for the first six months. After this introductory period ends, the price will increase to $85.95 per month, which is also the cheapest full-price NBN 250 plan.

The major trade-off here is that Spintel is currently reporting typical evening speeds of 211Mbps, so if you want something closer to a congestion-free 250Mbps, you’ll need to look elsewhere.

Southern Phone is your best bet if you want typical evening speeds of 250Mbps and a fairly cheap plan. You’ll pay $85 per month for the first six months, before increasing to $95 per month after that, which is the cheapest full price for a congestion-free plan.

