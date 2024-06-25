Sponsor Drops Dr Disrespect Amid Reports He Allegedly ‘Sexted’ A Minor On Twitch

Gaming headset maker Turtle Beach is the latest company to cut ties with Guy “Dr Disrespect” Beahm amid allegations he was banned from Twitch back in 2020 for sexting a minor. The company’s decision arrived alongside a new report by Bloomberg corroborating claims that Beahm, who has denied any “wrongdoing,” acted inappropriately

“We will not be continuing our partnership with Guy Beahm/DrDisrespect,” a spokesperson for Turtle Beach said in a statement today that was first reported by IGN. The company had been one of Beahm’s sponsors, whose streaming persona, Dr Disrespect, has millions of subscribers on YouTube and was best known for the black wig and gaming headset he wore in videos and at in-person events.

Around the same time, Bloomberg released a new report corroborating allegations made by former Twitch employee Cody Conners over the weekend that Beahm was permanently banned from Twitch for allegedly sexting a minor. Three sources familiar with the incident told Bloomberg the streamer exchanged in “sexually explicit” messages with a minor using the Amazon-owned platform’s built-in messaging tools. Two of those sources told Bloomberg that Beahm asked the minor what her plans were at TwitchCon, a big conference happening later that year. The report comes after another one by The Verge, which said it corroborated the claims with a former member of Twitch’s trust and safety team.

“Listen, I’m obviously tied to legal obligations from the settlement with Twitch but I just need to say what I can say since this is the fucking internet,” Beahm wrote over the weekend. “I didn’t do anything wrong, all this has been probed and settled, nothing illegal, no wrongdoing was found, and I was paid. Elden Ring Monday.”

While many of Beahm’s biggest fans have stood by him amid the latest round of accusations about his alleged past misconduct, the streamer himself has said he’s going on hiatus. Around the same time that Midnight Society, the game studio he cofounded to make the type of extraction shooters he got famous playing, said it would terminate its relationship with Beahm after investigating the claims itself, he abruptly ended his much-promoted Elden Ring DLC stream, saying he was burnt out and planning to log off for an “extended” vacation. He didn’t give a return date.

Beahm, Twitch, Midnight Society, and Turtle Beach didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.