Stalker 2 Gets A New Gameplay Trailer And Ooh Boy It’s Looking Good

We finally got another look at Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl during today’s Xbox Games Showcase, with almost three minutes of gameplay and exploration in the Zone for the highly anticipated FPS. Based on the in-game footage, we’re in for a real doozy when GSC Game World’s title finally drops this September.

The ‘Time of Opportunities’ Stalker 2 trailer was featured as part of the Summer Game Fest Xbox Games Showcase, with plenty of footage of gameplay and combat – against human enemies and anomalies alike. We also got more of a look at the “huge, borderless open-world” of the Zone, with all the unsettling vibes you’d expect from a Stalker game. Keen-eyed fans have already begun taking apart the trailer to find familiar faces (and enemies). You can check out the full trailer below:

Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl has been in the works since 2009, and was supposed to launch in December 2022 – however, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has delayed production a number of times since then. The initially Kyiv, Ukraine-based developers partially relocated to the Czech Republic to continue development after a brief pause, with some of the team remaining in the city as development continues. After multiple release delays, it seems like the September 2024 launch date is locked in – announced in January, the new trailer confirms players can make their way to Pripyat this September.

Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl is set to launch on 5 September, 2024 on Xbox Series X|S and PC, and will be available from Day One on Game Pass. If you’re keen to check out all the other announcements from today’s Xbox Games Showcase, including the new Doom game and Gears Of War: E-Day, we’ve collated all the trailers here.



What did you think of the new Stalker 2 trailer? Let us know in the comments.

Image: GSC Game World