Star Wars: Bounty Hunter Is Being Remastered And Adding Boba Fett

A remastered and improved version of Star Wars: Bounty Hunter, originally released over 20 years ago, is set to launch in August across consoles and PC. And this new version will finally let players unlock Boba Fett, something teased in the original release but never actually offered.

Developed and published by LucasArts in 2002, Star Wars: Bounty Hunter is set before the events of the prequel film Attack of the Clones and stars Jango Fett—clone daddy of Boba Fett—as he takes on a dangerous job to eliminate a Dark Jedi. Along the way, players can capture other bounties while partaking in third-person combat and light platforming. And soon, you’ll be able to play (or replay) this fan-favourite Star Wars game via a fancy remaster.

On June 27, Lucasfilm announced that Star Wars: Bounty Hunter is being remastered by Aspyr (which found itself in a bit of trouble earlier this year after its Battlefront remasters launched with many problems). The remastered Bounty Hunter is set to arrive on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, and PC on August 1. It will cost $US20. Here’s the first trailer for this new version of Bounty Hunter.

Aspyr / Lucasfilm Aspyr / Lucasfilm

This remaster of the game will feature improved textures, a new dynamic lighting system, and it even adds a flashlight to Jango Fett’s arsenal of tools and weapons. That flashlight will help in some areas of the game that are really dark. Back in the day players complained about the lack of a flashlight, so 22 years later, Aspyr is finally fixing this problem.

The bigger and more exciting news is that this new remaster finally makes good on an Easter egg left in the original game’s files. As mentioned in a PlayStation blog post about the remaster, in Bounty Hunter there was a low-res texture that contained a secret message: “Cash in all the bounties to play as Boba.” This wasn’t a feature in the OG game. However, in the remaster, after completing the game, players will be able to replay Bounty Hunter as Boba Fett.

Does it make any sense within the narrative of this game? Nope! But who cares, it’s cool! Plus, it’s probably the closest thing we’ll get to a proper Boba Fett game, especially after Star Wars: 1313 was canned.

The remastered Star Wars: Bounty Hunter lands on Xbox, PlayStation, Switch, and PC on August 1.