Star Wars Outlaws Dropped A Blink-And-You’ll-Miss-It Gameplay Trailer At Summer Game Fest

Star Wars Outlaws got a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it gameplay tease at Summer Game Fest this morning, but what it showed was illuminating.
It’s a lot of environments we’re already well-used to seeing in Star Wars — dusty Outer Rim worlds, smoky dive bars, sterile Imperial architecture. Its what’s in those worlds that’s interesting. There’s space battles, jet bike chases, at one point there’s a jetski involved. Some of what’s included, like panning shots of a verdant green world, appear to be standard open-world fodder, but I’m also not seeing anything I immediately dislike. My
Any trailer that throws some cheering Jawas in is alright by me.
Star Wars Outlaws will get a much bigger gameplay reveal at Ubisoft Forward on Tuesday. You can find Australian times for that right over here.
Star Wars Outlaws launches August 30.
