Summer Game Fest 2024: All The Trailers From Today’s Showcase

Summer Game Fest is here, officially kicking off June’s game showcase silly season. Today’s presentation of “what’s next in gaming” looks set to run for about two hours as host Geoff Keighley takes us through all the trailers, updates and game reveals. Just to really pack as many first-looks and gaming news into this sleepy Saturday morning (for us Aussies) as possible, Summer Game Fest 2024 will be directly followed up by Day of the Devs and the Devolver Direct. You can tune in live on YouTube, Twitch, Twitter, and TikTok.
While we don’t know exactly what surprises Summer Game Fest 2024 will hold, we do know that we’ll be getting more on Monster Hunter Wilds, as well as Atlus’ Metaphor: ReFantazio. We also won’t be seeing more on Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, Kingdom Hearts 4, The Wolf Among Us 2, or Ken Levine’s Judas. Keighley has already confirmed that a majority of the titles shown will be either new looks at already-announced games, or updates for released live service titles, with a handful of new announcements sprinkled in there.
Below, you’ll find every Summer Game Fest trailer to debut during the showcase, to save you wading through the whole two hours. We’ll be live-blogging the show as it happens and adding trailers as they come to hand, so check back often for the latest updates.
Summer Game Fest 2024 Trailers
If you’re keen to check out when you can watch the rest of the Summer Game Fest showcases (and those not quite running during SGF but stacked conveniently close to the same weekend) in Aussie timezones after watching the presentation, we’ve also got you sorted with a rundown of everything set to go down in June’s silly season.
Lego: Horizon Adventures
LEGO: Horizon Adventures is coming later in 2024.
No More Room In Hell 2
No More Room In Hell 2 is set to launch around Halloween 2024.
Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions
Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions launches in September 3, 2024.
Cuffbust
Releasing (maybe) in 2025.
Star Wars: Outlaws
Neva
Neva will release in 2024.
Sid Meier’s Civilization VII
A full reveal for Civilization VII is coming in July.
Black Myth: Wukong
Black Myth Wukong releases on August 20, 2024.
Asgard’s Wrath 2
Once Human
Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
Metaphor: ReFantazio
Batman Arkham Shadow
Street Fighter 6
Tears of Metal
Dragon Ball Sparking Zero
Delta Force Hawk Ops
Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves
Battle Crush
Mecha Break
Blumhouse Games
Blumhouse games showcased a volley of spooky titles set to launch soon.
Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers: Rita’s Rewind
Deer & Boy
Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2
Slitterhead
Killer Bean
Cairn
Wanderstop
Unknown9 Awakening
Enotria: The Last Song
The First Descendant
Outersloth Development Fund
Among Us TV Show
Sonic x Shadow Generations
Dune: Awakening
Battle Aces
The Finals
Alan Wake 2: Night Springs DLC
Night Springs will be playable in less than a day. Alan Wake 2 is also getting physical deluxe and collector’s editions this fall (spring for us Aussies).
New World: Aeternum
Honkai: Star Rail
Dark and Darker
Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess
Hyper Light Breaker
Party Animals
SKATE
Palworld Update
Valorant Console Release
Squad Busters
Monster Hunter Wilds
Phantom Blade 0
What game are you most keen for? Let us know in the comments.
Image: Summer Game Fest / Kotaku Australia
