Summer Game Fest 2024: All The Trailers From Today’s Showcase

Summer Game Fest is here, officially kicking off June’s game showcase silly season. Today’s presentation of “what’s next in gaming” looks set to run for about two hours as host Geoff Keighley takes us through all the trailers, updates and game reveals. Just to really pack as many first-looks and gaming news into this sleepy Saturday morning (for us Aussies) as possible, Summer Game Fest 2024 will be directly followed up by Day of the Devs and the Devolver Direct. You can tune in live on YouTube, Twitch, Twitter, and TikTok.

While we don’t know exactly what surprises Summer Game Fest 2024 will hold, we do know that we’ll be getting more on Monster Hunter Wilds, as well as Atlus’ Metaphor: ReFantazio. We also won’t be seeing more on Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, Kingdom Hearts 4, The Wolf Among Us 2, or Ken Levine’s Judas. Keighley has already confirmed that a majority of the titles shown will be either new looks at already-announced games, or updates for released live service titles, with a handful of new announcements sprinkled in there.

Below, you’ll find every Summer Game Fest trailer to debut during the showcase, to save you wading through the whole two hours. We’ll be live-blogging the show as it happens and adding trailers as they come to hand, so check back often for the latest updates.

Summer Game Fest 2024 Trailers

If you’re keen to check out when you can watch the rest of the Summer Game Fest showcases (and those not quite running during SGF but stacked conveniently close to the same weekend) in Aussie timezones after watching the presentation, we’ve also got you sorted with a rundown of everything set to go down in June’s silly season.

Lego: Horizon Adventures

LEGO: Horizon Adventures is coming later in 2024.

No More Room In Hell 2

No More Room In Hell 2 is set to launch around Halloween 2024.

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions launches in September 3, 2024.

Cuffbust

Releasing (maybe) in 2025.

Star Wars: Outlaws

Neva

Neva will release in 2024.

Sid Meier’s Civilization VII

A full reveal for Civilization VII is coming in July.

Black Myth: Wukong

Black Myth Wukong releases on August 20, 2024.

Asgard’s Wrath 2

Once Human

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Batman Arkham Shadow

Street Fighter 6

Tears of Metal

Dragon Ball Sparking Zero

Delta Force Hawk Ops



Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves

Battle Crush

Mecha Break

Blumhouse Games

Blumhouse games showcased a volley of spooky titles set to launch soon.

Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers: Rita’s Rewind

Deer & Boy

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

Slitterhead

Killer Bean

Cairn

Wanderstop

Unknown9 Awakening

Enotria: The Last Song

The First Descendant

Outersloth Development Fund

Among Us TV Show

Sonic x Shadow Generations

Dune: Awakening

Battle Aces

The Finals

Alan Wake 2: Night Springs DLC

Night Springs will be playable in less than a day. Alan Wake 2 is also getting physical deluxe and collector’s editions this fall (spring for us Aussies).

New World: Aeternum

Honkai: Star Rail

Dark and Darker

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess

Hyper Light Breaker

Party Animals

SKATE

Valorant Console Release

Squad Busters

Monster Hunter Wilds

Phantom Blade 0

Image: Summer Game Fest / Kotaku Australia