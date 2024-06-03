Summer Game Fest 2024: When To Watch In Australia

It’s official, Summer Game Fest has a time and date. The two hour showcase of “what’s next in gaming,” which has in previous years taken the place or totally trumped the now-defunct E3, will happen on June 7 and stream live from the YouTube Theatre on various platforms to hundreds of thousands of gaming fans.

Summer Game Fest joins the Xbox Showcase in staking their claim in part of June’s typical ‘gamer Christmas’ trailer and announcements frenzy, over the grave of E3’s old turf. While other developers have yet to confirm if they’ll be hosting showcases or have their own spotlight during June, we’re pretty likely to see at least a few big names throw their hat in the ring as the hype train for these June announcements is always major.

If you’re wondering when to catch the livestream of Summer Game Fest and get all those sweet, sweet trailers and announcements as they happen in Australia, we’ve got you covered. Let’s get right into when and where you can watch the showcase live in Australia.

When is the Summer Game Fest 2024 live showcase?

Summer Game Fest is returning on June 7, 2024 – for Australians, this will be early in the morning on Saturday, June 8.

Where can I watch Summer Game Fest 2024?

You’ll be able to tune in to Summer Game Fest live on YouTube, Twitch, TikTok, X, and other platforms when it happens. You can sign up via the official website for further event alerts, as well. If you’re not up for the early morning wake up, you’ll also be able to rewatch the whole showcase afterwards via platforms such as YouTube.

Summer Game Fest 2024 Australian and New Zealand Start Times

ACT, NSW, VIC, QLD TAS

7:00 AM AEST

Saturday, June 8

SA, NT

6:30 AM ACST

Saturday, June 8

WA

5:00 AM AWST

Saturday, June 8

NZ

9:00 AM NZST

Saturday, June 8

Image: Summer Game Fest