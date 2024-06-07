I Will Update This Piece Every Time Geoff Keighley Brings A Woman Onstage At Summer Game Fest

Summer Game Fest 2024 is upon us, and we’re in for a showcase full of reveals, updates, and deep dives on exciting upcoming games – and, with any luck, at least a single woman on stage throughout the whole affair. Old mate Geoff Keighley copped it during last year’s presentation when not a single woman was on stage (apparently there was meant to be one, but she couldn’t make it), and while we saw more than zero women featured during the Gamescom Opening Night Live, eleven to be exact, it still seems like Keighley has a bit to learn about representation. Has he learned from last year? Let’s find out together, with this handy live tally of how many women appear onstage during Summer Game Fest. Perhaps we should also have a live count of how long women get to speak during the show compared to how long Hideo Kojima might get to talk on stage for too? The options are endless, truly.

Check back regularly as we’ll be updating this as the show goes on, perhaps descending into caffeine-fuelled madness along the way. Here’s hoping we get to see at least one (1) woman!

A live tally of how many women have appeared on stage at Summer Game Fest 2024

Current count: 4

Beyond this absolutely riveting live count, we’re also covering all the announcements from Summer Game Fest 2024 – including the Women-Led Games Showcase on June 9 (for us Aussies). You can check out the Australian watch times and schedule for every showcase over the weekend here, including the Xbox Showcase and Ubisoft Forward. Make sure to check back on the site for all the trailers and updates from Gamer Silly Season as we go.

Image: Summer Game Fest / Kotaku Australia