Take Out Conor McGregor In The Newest Hitman DLC

Hitman: World of Assassination is evidently still receiving DLC years after its release, and its latest bit might be my personal favourite yet. That’s because the newest mission tasks Agent 47 with eliminating none other than MMA’s most infamous fighter, Conor McGregor.

Hitman: World of Assasination, which bundles the three IO Interactive-developed titles into a single package, has long featured limited-time missions called elusive targets that provide players with one opportunity to kill the target or fail the mission forever. You are allowed to restart them if you haven’t died or completed all of the objectives already, but if you happen to do either of those, you will be locked out of the mission. So if you’ve got some shit to take out on McGregor in the game, you best make your shot count.

McGregor will be appearing in Hitman as a, you guessed it, MMA fighter known as The Disruptor, and will be facing off in a match against a character previously featured in Hitman 3 on a map from Hitman 2. It is apparently Agent 47’s responsibility to take him out before the match begins, and according to the trailer, it doesn’t sound like the other guy stands a chance against The Disruptor.

The Disruptor is not only modelled after Mcgregor but is, in fact, fully voiced by the fighter-turned-movie-star too. Earlier this week, McGregor revealed he would be starring in a game that’d be announced sometime in the next few days before deleting his post on X (formerly known as Twitter). Now I guess we know what he was talking about!

McGregor has not only made a name for himself in the ring but outside of it too. He’s taken on quite the reputation for mouthing off about opponents outside of fights, earning him the moniker “The Notorious,” and on top of that, the guy has courted controversy after controversy, including sexual assault allegations against him, as well as the most assault charges I’ve ever seen on a Wikipedia page. Talk about a distinguished record…

Unfortunately, none of it has slowed or hurt his career all that much, as evidenced by the fact that he appeared as one of the central villains in the piss poor remake of Road House on Prime Video earlier this year. Not only did I have the misfortune of watching that god-awful CGI-ridden mess, but I eventually convinced my dad to watch it with me, too. So if I do jump into the elusive target mission, I’ll get vengeance for myself and my dad.

McGregor’s mission will be available from June 27 to July 29, so if you need to reinstall the game, IO Interactive has given you ample time. Get at it folks, let him know what you all really think of him.