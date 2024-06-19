Target Australia’s Gaming Sale Includes PS5 Slim & Xbox Series X

Just when you thought EOFY deals had stopped dropping, Target Australia’s newest gaming sale has come through with even more solid discounts on consoles, accessories and games.

From now until June 27, Target Australia has slashed prices on PlayStation 5 Slim and Xbox Series X 1TB consoles, alongside a range of titles and controllers. The deals appear to be available online and in-store via Click and Collect subject to stock availability – and as we all know, a good Target sale on a hot gaming console never lasts long, so you’d better get in quick.

We’ve rounded up all the Target gaming sale deals in one place for you to take a look at, and maybe cop a bargain on a little treat before June is up. Let’s get into it.

Target Australia Gaming Sale Deals

Target Gaming Sale Console & Accessory Deals

Target Gaming Sale Game Deals

Target’s EOFY gaming sale wraps up next week, but we’ll be keeping our eye out for more hot deals as June rolls on to save you a buck or two on hot products.

Have you copped a deal from Target Australia’s sale? Let us know what you got in the comments below.

Image: Target Australia / Sony / Xbox / Kotaku Australia