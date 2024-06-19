Target Australia’s Gaming Sale Includes PS5 Slim & Xbox Series X

Just when you thought EOFY deals had stopped dropping, Target Australia’s newest gaming sale has come through with even more solid discounts on consoles, accessories and games.
From now until June 27, Target Australia has slashed prices on PlayStation 5 Slim and Xbox Series X 1TB consoles, alongside a range of titles and controllers. The deals appear to be available online and in-store via Click and Collect subject to stock availability – and as we all know, a good Target sale on a hot gaming console never lasts long, so you’d better get in quick.
We’ve rounded up all the Target gaming sale deals in one place for you to take a look at, and maybe cop a bargain on a little treat before June is up. Let’s get into it.
Target Australia Gaming Sale Deals
Target Gaming Sale Console & Accessory Deals
- PlayStation 5 Console (Slim) – Disc Version
- $674 (Save $125)
- PlayStation 5 Console Digital Edition (Slim)
- $579 (Save $100)
- Xbox Series X Console 1TB SSD
- $639 (Save $160)
- PlayStation 5 DualSense Wireless Controller – Cosmic Red
- $75 (Save $44)
- Xbox Wireless Controller – Robot White
- $69 (Save $20)
- PlayStation 5 DualSense Wireless Controller – White
- $75 (Save $34)
Target Gaming Sale Game Deals
- Assassin’s Creed: Mirage (Xbox Series X)
- $29 (Save $40)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (PS5)
- $49 (Save $50)
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora (Xbox Series X)
- $59 (Save $30)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (PS5)
- $79 (Save $30)
- It Takes Two (Nintendo Switch)
- $29 (Save $30)
- God of War Ragnarok (PS5)
- $79 (Save $30)
- Gran Turismo 7 (PS5)
- $79 (Save $30)
Target’s EOFY gaming sale wraps up next week, but we’ll be keeping our eye out for more hot deals as June rolls on to save you a buck or two on hot products.
Have you copped a deal from Target Australia’s sale? Let us know what you got in the comments below.
Want more EOFY sales?
You can check out more EOFY offers here:
- The Best EOFY 2024 Sales For Gaming Laptops And PC Accessories
- eBay’s EOFY Sale: Our Top Picks For PS5 Games, Steam Decks And More
- The Best EOFY Deals For NBN Plans, Including Up To $240 Off
- Kogan EOFY Sale Includes The ROG Ally At Its Cheapest Price Ever
- Big W Toy Sale: Nintendo Switch, Steam Deck And Other Top Gaming Deals
- JB Hi-Fi’s EOFY Sale Could Save You Thousands On Hot Gaming Products
Image: Target Australia / Sony / Xbox / Kotaku Australia
Leave a Reply