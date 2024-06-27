Target Australia Toy Sale: Our Top Gaming Picks, From Nintendo Switch To Xbox Series X

Target Australia’s Big Brand Toy Sale is on now, and there’s a whole bunch of deals on gaming consoles and games up for grabs at a discount, including every Nintendo Switch handheld and the PS5 Slim. Just when you thought your chance to cop a treat from one of the million EOFY sales was over, you’re reeled back in – maybe it’s fate, maybe it’s just shrewd timing for a sale, but whatever it is, the universe wants you to treat yourself.

The Target Big Brand Toy Sale is on now until 17 July online and in-store – although some products are available for click and collect only. Knowing gaming deals at Target Australia, they’re bound to sell out quickly, so be sure to get in if any of the bargains on offer catch your eye.

We’ve rounded up the best gaming deals on offer during the Target toy sale in one place for you to check out. Do any of these bargains take your fancy? Is a new Xbox Series X console in your future? Let’s get into it and find out.

Target Australia Gaming Sale Deals

There’s more where that came from in Target’s Toy Sale, and you can check out the full range of deals here, including a bunch of titles from PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch.

Have you shopped any of Target’s deals? Let us know what you got in the comments.

Image: Target Australia / Nintendo / Sony / Kotaku Australia