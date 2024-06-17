Get The Entire The Boys Comic Series For $27 And Have Yourself A Herogasm

At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

The fourth season of The Boys kicked off last week, so there’s no better time to start reading the comic series that inspired it. If you head over to Humble Bundle, you can pick up the complete run of Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson’s The Boys for $27.

The Boys takes place in a world where superheroes are the biggest celebrities in the world and are at best, huge assholes, and at worst complete and utter sociopaths. The series follows a secret CIA group known as The Boys, whose job is to take care of these reckless supes and deal with them by any means necessary.

If you like the TV adaptation but haven’t read the comic, there are a lot of differences between them, so watching and reading it feels like two separate experiences. There are some obvious overlapping characters, themes and story beats, but the TV show is more of an “inspired by” take, instead of a direct adaptation.

Some of those differences come down to their respective satire reflecting different decades – the comic was published from 2006 to 2012 – and some of it comes down to sanding down some of the rougher edges of the original comic and refining the comic’s ideas for the adaptation (personally, I like the TV show more than the comic).

The Boys comic is about as subtle as a sledgehammer to the skull with its criticism of superheroes, the corruption of power and the concept of celebrity. In fact, the TV show tones down a lot of the comics’ graphic moments and takes on dark subject matters. This might seem surprising considering the last season of The Boys saw a shrunken superhero expanding inside another man’s dingus and causing them to explode into a shower of gore – but nonetheless, the TV adaptation is the more subtle version of the two.

But, hey, $27 for digital copies of the full run of The Boys, plus the short sequel Dear Becky, is still some pretty solid value. You can make up your own mind about which version is better.

What do you get in The Boys Humble Bundle?

Image: Dynamite

Here’s what the basic $1.50 bundle will get you:

The Boys, Vol. 1

Here’s what you’ll also get if you pay $15.05:

The Boys, Vol. 2-5

And here’s what you get when you pay at least $27.09:

The Boys, Vol. 6-12

The Boys: Dear Becky

The Boys Humble Bundle deal is available here.

Image: Dynamite/Kotaku Australia