The Danganronpa Devs Are Making An ‘Extreme Baseball RPG’

Danganronpa creator Kazutaka Kodaka, character artist Rui Komatsuzaki, and composer Masafumi Takada have been booked and busy since wrapping up the murder mystery series with 2017’s Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony (we ignore Spike Chunsoft’s attempts to make a gacha game out of it around here) They’ve since collaborated on the excellent cyberpunk anime Akudama Drive and the Danganronpa spiritual successor Master Detective Archives: Rain Code. Next, they’re putting out something a little different: an “extreme baseball RPG” called Tribe Nine.

Based on the anime of the same name, Tribe Nine is a free-to-play action RPG coming to Steam and mobile devices. The first trailer shows Komatsuzaki’s distinct character design, with its teenage cast getting into some scraps with human and mechanical foes alike. All of this is in a combat/baseball hybrid sort of deal that marries the sport with unbridled violence. The game is being co-developed by mobile developer Akatsuki Games and Too Kyo Games and will add new stories and areas through updates. The full story synopsis is as follows:

It’s the year 20XX. The story takes place in Neo Tokyo, a futuristic country ruled by deadly games. Groups of teens fight in brutal life-or-death battles to reclaim their stolen dreams and freedom.

Check out the trailer below:

Tribe Nine will have a beta in August that interested parties can sign up for now.

Teenagers killing each other is pretty much the Danganronpa devs’ MO. The Tribe Nine anime is one of the few projects from Kodaka I haven’t gotten around to, so I’ll need to get on that. If you’ve not looked into what these guys have been up to lately, Master Detective Archives: Rain Code is available on Switch, and has a definitive edition launching on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S on October 1. I really liked Rain Code when it launched last year, but it struggled on Nintendo’s console so if you can, you may want to hold off until it’s on better hardware.

