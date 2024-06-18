The First Three Dragon Quest Games Are Getting Gorgeous HD-2D Remakes

During today’s Nintendo Direct, Square Enix showed off footage of the upcoming Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake, and it looks absolutely stunning in motion. But the company also announced that it will be remaking the first two games in the same style, and they’ll be coming a little bit later.

The Dragon Quest II HD-2D remake will launch on Switch November 14, all reimagining in the style HD-2D style of games like Octopath Traveler. It’s absolutely beautiful to look at, and I’m sure fans of the original are excited to see the world remade in that style. However, they’ll get more than just the third game, as the first and second will also get the HD-2D remake treatment in 2025. Check out the trailer below:

Square Enix

Dragon Quest series creator Yuji Horii also made an appearance in the Direct to explain the company’s thinking in releasing the games out of order. Dragon Quest III is a prequel to the first two games, and Horii said Square Enix believes fans will “have fun seeing how things unfold” if they play the Erdrick trilogy of games in chronological order.

