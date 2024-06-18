The Nintendo RPG Bonanza Continues With Gorgeous-Looking Mario & Luigi: Brothership

Mario & Luigi: Brothership is the latest entry in the long-running Nintendo RPG series and the first one made from the ground-up for Switch. It features a seafaring adventure and an eye-popping art-style and arrives this spring on November 7. Announced during today’s Nintendo Direct, this is the first mainline entry in the Mario & Luigi series in nine years – the last release being Mario & Luigi: Paper Jam.
Here’s the trailer:
