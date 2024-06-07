They’re Bringing M. Bison Back In Street Fighter 6, Baby

Street Fighter 6 is done with its first wave of DLC fighters after Akuma. Now, it’s starting its second wave, and there are some major players about to join the roster. Capcom revealed the next four fighters coming to the game during their Summer Game Fest presentation, and M. Bison, the long-time antagonist of the franchise, is returning after being notably absent from the game at launch.

The announcement was made alongside a pretty slick animated trailer showcasing the next four characters coming in season 2. Two of these will be crossover characters: Terry Bogard and Mai Shiranui from Fatal Fury. The other two are longtime veterans of the series, M. Bison and Elena. We didn’t see any of them in-game, but they each got a few seconds of the animated trailer to shine.

Capcom

All four characters will roll out over the course of the next year, starting with M. Bison this summer. The full schedule is as follows:

M. Bison – Summer 2024

Terry – Autumn 2024

Elena – Spring 2025

Mai – Winter 2025