If You’re Ever Going To Play Destiny 2, You Should Play It This Week

Welcome back to This Week In Games Australia, a quick look all the games you’ll be playing in the next seven days.

This week marks the end of an era, and maybe the beginning of another. Destiny 2: The Final Shape, the grand curtain call on a story Bungie has been telling for a decade, arrives this week. Its an Avengers: Endgame level event for players who’ve been on the ride the entire time — characters returning from the dead, a fearsome villain beyond any they’ve ever faced, and a wealth of new content to mine for those precious engrams (and other assorted MMO bafmodads). May it fare better than Lightfall, last year’s widely panned expansion. Regardless, even if you’re a new player, you’ll be able to jump in and enjoy the final expansion with the horde and it feels like there’s no better time than now.

Elsewhere this week, the very odd licensed title Killer Klowns From Outer Space, an online multiplayer title based on the cult 1988 horror comedy film of the name. This seems like a real labour of love for a team of beautiful weirdos that really liked the film, but in 2024, yeah, I don’t know that the IP isn’t past its use-by date. I hope it’s good!

Blockbuster Inc, a spiritual successor to Lionhead’s forgotten movie studio sim The Movies also drops this week. We’ll have a review on that for you in the coming days, but as a long-time fan of The Movies, a game that can no longer be purchased anywhere, I’m thrilled that someone else has been thinking about ways to revive it in the modern era. I will definitely be picking this up.

Beyond that, there is a stack of great indies arriving on PC and consoles, including Rolling Hills, Dragon Is Dead, Songs of Silence and more.

Here’s what you’ll be playing this week.

June 4

Destiny 2: The Final Shape (PS5, XSX, PC, PS4, XBO)

The Elder Scrolls Online: Gold Road (PC)

June 5

Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game (PS5, XSX, PC, PS4, XBO)

Rolling Hills: Make Sushi, Make Friends (XSX, PC, XBO)

Songs of Silence (PS5, XSX, PC, PS4, XBO)

June 6

A Twisted Path to Renown (PC)

Ancients (PC)

Assassin’s Creed Mirage (iOS)

The Smurfs: Village Party (PS5, XSX, PC, NS, PS4, XBO)

Sneak Out (PC)

June 7

Blockbuster Inc (PC)

Jurassic Park: Classic Games Collection (PS5, NS)

Retail

Kristala (PC)

Rocksmith+ (PS5, PS4)

Sociable Soccer 24 (NS)

Tour de France 2024 (PS5, XSX, PC, PS4)

June 8

Dragon is Dead (PC)

Kamaeru: A Frog Refuge (XSX, PC, NS)