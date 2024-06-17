Gamers Are In For A Treat This Week, And Not Just Because Of Elden Ring’s Shadow Of The Erdtree DLC

Welcome back to This Week In Games Australia, a quick look at all the games you’ll be playing in the next seven days.

If you’ve spent any time near an Elden Ring fan (or are one yourself) this last week, you’ve probably heard at great lengths about the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC, which drops this Friday (June 21). The first DLC for FromSoftware’s 2022 smash hit takes players to the Land of Shadow, a whole new area with its own mega-difficult boss battles, lore, and story to tell. It’s without a doubt the biggest release of the week, and it shows – after Shadow of the Erdtree drops, the weekend is pretty quiet for new game releases as everyone scatters to give it space. It’s bound to be a big weekend of new discoveries as hardcore players and newcomers to the title alike get stuck into the gritty fantasy stylings of Elden Ring all over again. Godspeed to any Tarnished sharpening their swords (and FromSoft gameplay skills) ahead of release this week.

Elsewhere this week, first-person narrative horror Still Wakes The Deep hits the ground running from the creators of Everybody’s Gone to the Rapture and Amnesia: A Machine for Pigs. Set on an oil rig in 1970’s Scotland, you’ll be up against an otherworldly Eldritch horror that threatens your life and sanity. It looks spooky as all hell, and with developer The Chinese Room behind the helm with some pretty lofty horror game chops behind them, it’s one of those games that might be best played with a spare pair of pants nearby.

We’re also getting a new Goat Simulator 3 DLC in the form of Multiverse of Nonsense if horror isn’t quite your jam, complete with about as much…nonsense as you’d expect from a Goat Simulator game. Clearly leaning into the Marvel-esque multiverse trend, the upcoming DLC looks about as ready to test your sanity as Still Wakes the Deep does, to be honest.

Beyond that, there’s a whole heap of great indies dropping this week, including Aussie title Go-Go Town!’s early access launch, point-and-click robo reporter game Times Galaxy, and Moonstone Island. It’s a pretty busy week for cosy game and horror fans, just to really capture both ends of the spectrum in a neat little bow.

Here’s what you’ll be playing this week.

June 17

Vampire Therapist (PC)

June 18

Still Wakes the Deep (PS5, XSX, PC)

Go-Go Town! (Early Access PC) 🇦🇺

June 19

Goat Simulator 3: Multiverse of Nonsense (PS5, XSX, PC)

Into the Emberlands (PC)

Moonstone Island (NS)

Republic of Pirates (PC)

June 20

Aarik and the Ruined Kingdom (PC)

Aska (PC)

Crab God (PC) 🇦🇺

Everafter Falls (PC, PS5, XSX, NS, XBO, PS4)

Tavern Talk (PC)

Murky Divers (PC)

The End of You (PC)

June 21

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree (PC, PS5, XSX)

Times & Galaxy (PC, XSX, PS5, NS, XBO)

Image: FromSoftware / The Chinese Room / Tiny Roar / Kotaku Australia