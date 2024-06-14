This Winter Is Too Packed With Great-Looking Games

Winter is looking stacked with big and small game releases across all platforms. If you were hoping you’d get a break from all the awesome games launching this year in the hotter months of 2024, I’ve got bad news for you and your wallet.

In January 2024, we saw a massive avalanche of good games launch in a short time period, and I asked if this year would be able to “stand toe-to-toe” with the incredible output of games we saw in 2023. Here we are, in June, and it looks like 2024 might match or even surpass last year based on the packed summer ahead of us.

Here are just some of the biggest, coolest-looking, or most hyped games launching in July, August, and the first half of September:

July

The First Descendant – July 2

Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail – July 2

Zenless Zone Zero – July 4

Anger Foot – July 11

EvilvEvil – July 16

Schim – July 18

Dungeons of Hinterburg – July 18

Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition – July 18

Flintlock – July 18

EA Sports College Football 25 – July 19

Kunitsu- Gami: Path of the Goddess – July 19

Exophobia – July 23

Frsotpunk 2 – July 25

Kingdom Rush 5: Alliance – July 25

Arranger: A Role Puzzling-Adventure – July 25

Smite 2 – July 30

August

Tomba! Special Edition – Aug. 1

Thank Goodness You’re Here – Aug. 1

Steamworld Heist II – Aug. 8

Cat Quest III – Aug. 8

The Crush House – Aug. 9

Stormgate – Aug. 13

Streets of Rogue 2 – Aug. 14

I Am Your Beast – Aug. 15

The Precinct – Aug. 15

Dustborn – Aug. 20

Black Myth: Wukong – Aug. 20

Tactical Breach Wizards – Aug. 22

Concord – Aug. 23

World of Warcraft: The War Within – Aug. 26

Core Keeper – Aug. 27

Squirrel With A Gun – Aug. 29

Star Wars Outlaws – Aug. 30

September

Prison Architect 2 – Sep. 3

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions – Sep. 3

Parcel Corps – Sep. 3

Star Trucker – Sep. 3

Age of Mythology: Retold – Sep. 4

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl – Sep. 5

Astro Bot – Sep. 6

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II – Sep. 9

Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown – Sep. 12

Wild Bastards – Sep. 12

Phoenix Springs – Sep. 16

UFO 50 – Sep. 18

Wowza, that’s a lot of games! And so much variety. From indie titles to big AAA releases to even some mid-tier things and mobile games, there’s something for everyone. There’s a big new open-world Star Wars game, a collection of cool-looking retro-inspired titles, a new spin on the RTS genre, and a game about a squirrel with a gun!

What’s frustrating is I want to play most of them. I look at STALKER 2, Astro Bot, and Space Marine 2 landing in the same week and can already feel my body aching from staying up late to squeeze in as much time as I can with them before bed.

If the rest of 2024 can keep up this pace—and looking ahead it seems like it might—then we might have an even better year for gaming than in 2023. And we will all have less money in our accounts by the time 2025 rolls around.

.