Tomb Raider: The Legend Of Lara Croft Netflix Series Gets A Release Date, And It’s Sooner Than You Think

Tomb Raider: The Legend Of Lara Croft, the upcoming Netflix animated series, finally has a release date as well as a brand new teaser trailer.

Based on the iconic Tomb Raider franchise, the show will premiere on Netflix on October 10, with Lara Croft herself voiced by Hayley Atwell (Captain America: The First Avenger). According to the Tomb Raider: The Legend Of Lara Croft description, the show “picks up after the events of the highly successful Tomb Raider video game Survivor trilogy” and sees Lara Croft set out on her next chapter as she “continues to explore ancient mysteries and uncover lost truths across breathtaking and dangerous destinations.” You can watch the teaser trailer below.

Tomb Raider: The Legend Of Lara Croft isn’t the only show currently being adapted from the video game franchise, either – only last fortnight, Amazon announced it had ordered a full season of a live action Tomb Raider show written by Fleabag creator and actor Phoebe Waller-Bridge. No release window has been given for the Amazon adaptation just yet.

Amazon is also the publisher behind the next Tomb Raider game being developed by Crystal Dynamics in Unreal Engine 5 which is set to “unify the timelines” between the Survivor trilogy and the classic games. All in all, old mate Crofty is getting a real run for her money over the next few years it seems.

After the success of Amazon Prime’s Fallout TV series and The Last of Us, it looks like streamers are gunning for the next big hit with video game adaptations – and we won’t have to wait too long for Tomb Raider: The Legend Of Lara Croft to hit Netflix later this year.

Image: Powerhouse Animation/Netflix