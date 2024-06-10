Unfortunately, That Prince Of Persia Remake Is Still A Long Way Off

During Ubisoft’s Summer Game Fest showcase today it took a moment to acknowledge that, yes, its long-in-development and oft-delayed Prince of Persia: Sands of Time remake is still being made. But if you wanted to play it soon… bad news. It won’t be out until sometime in 2026.

Here’s the super short teaser that debuted during the UbiForward 2024 event. It reveals basically nothing but a 2026 date:

Ubisoft

The original Prince of Persia: Sands of Time launched in 2003 and was a big hit, leading to a full trilogy of sequels. In September 2020, Ubisoft announced its plans to remake the popular third-person action-platformer. The plan was for it to arrive in 2021. However, in December 2020 the game got delayed. Then it got delayed indefinitely in February 2021. Then in May 2022, Ubisoft announced that Ubisoft Montreal—the OG studio behind the original Sands of Time trilogy—was taking over the troubled project. At the time it sounded like the studio was building off what came before. But that wasn’t the case as we learned in May 2023.

Now, here we are in 2024 and Ubisoft has a new, very short teaser confirming the game is still being developed. During the event, Ubisoft confirmed that time-bending powers and action was still going to be a part of this upcoming project, And the teaser looks nice and seems to have similar vibes as Sands of Time. Which is nice, I guess.

However, at this point players will have to wait until 2026 to see if the nearly decade-long development cycle ends in a game worth all the waiting. It’s yet another game struggling to get out the door, something Ubisoft has continued to have problems with over the last few years.