Wait, What Happened To Gears 6? Xbox Explains All

Gears of War: E-Day is the first entry in the franchise since 2020 and it’s a prequel telling the origins of Marcus and Dom—the main characters seen in the first three Gears games. For folks wanting a resolution to the big cliffhanger ending of Gears 5, it sounds like Xbox will get around to it…one day.

Today, during Xbox’s big showcase event—which is part of the larger not-E3 Summer Game Fest bonanza—The Coalition announced the next Gears of War game. However, it’s not Gears 6 but rather a prequel for the franchise. Some worried that this shift means Xbox has abandoned the storyline and characters seen in Gears of War 4 and 5. However, the developers say that’s not the case.

Gears of War: E-Day | Official Announce Trailer (In-Engine) – Xbox Games Showcase 2024

In an Xbox Wire blog post that went up right after the new trailer for Gears of War: E-Day went live, Gears of War brand director Nicole Fawcette said they hadn’t forgotten about Gears 6, but the studio couldn’t pass up a chance to make this prequel.

“We’re super proud about Gears 4 and Gears 5 and the stories that were told,” said Fawcette. “We’re not retreating from that storyline in any way. But in [this] moment, we had an opportunity to write our next step, and this one just felt too good to miss.”

Xbox also says that “this isn’t the end of other ongoing stories in the Gears series”, and the team is by no means abandoning that thread.

In the blog post, Xbox notes that E-Day is not a spin-off but a “completely new entry to the mainline series” that is just earlier in the franchise’s timeline. It also teased that the game is not just focused on telling the origin of how Marcus and Dom became bros but will also add “detail and context” to this era of the series that will “resonate through stories that will” be told in the future.

“Everything that happens in E-Day will shape the future of Gears of War for the better,” Xbox says in the blog post.

Gears of War: E-Day does not have a release date and no announced or confirmed platforms.