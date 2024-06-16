When Is The Apple Vision Pro Coming To Australia And How Much Does It Cost?

The latest release from Apple has caused quite a stir. The tech giant’s foray into VR and AR territory has been met with a mixed response, but it’s hard for Aussies to weigh in, seeing as we can’t even get one here yet. So that raises the question: when will the Apple Vision Pro be released in Australia? Let’s investigate.

What is the Vision Pro?

Image: Apple

A quick explainer for those who don’t know. Apple’s Vision Pro is the company’s mixed-reality headset, blending both virtual and augmented reality.

The headset uses an R1 chip that powers 12 cameras, five sensors, six microphones, two Micro OLED displays, eye-tracking capabilities, and spatial audio.

The Vision Pro has a range of functions. Apple calls it a “spatial computer”. You can use many of Apple’s built-in apps while wearing the headset, like browsing on Safari, taking FaceTime calls and watching movies and TV shows through various streaming apps.

It also has an Eyesight capability that mimics the appearance of your face and eyes as you wear the headset and a transparency capability that allows you to view and interact with your environment normally while wearing the headset.

At its WWDC conference Apple announced some of the new features being integrated in visionOS 2, including a new ability to create spatial memories directly from photos in your library and upgraded gesture recognition and activity.

When is the Apple Vision Pro coming to Australia?

Image: Apple

The Apple Vision Pro was officially launched on February 2 and was made availably only for U.S. buyers.

Rumours that the Apple Vision Pro would get a global launch around the time of the WWDC conference turned out to be correct as the tech giant finally unveiled when the headset would be coming to more countries.

Customers in Australia (along with Canada, France, Germany, and the U.K.) will be able to pre-order the Apple Vision Pro on June 28 with availability starting on July 12.

How much will the Vision Pro cost in Australia?

Image: Apple

Now that Apple has confirmed local availability for the Vision Pro we finally know how much it will cost and – be warned – it’s not cheap.

The Vision Pro starts at $3,499 USD and goes up in price from there, depending on your preferred storage size. In Australia, prices start at $5,999 and goes up in price depending on whether you want 256GB, 512GB or 1TB of storage.

Accessories for the Vision Pro include a travel case for $349 and customers can also choose to add AppleCare+ for $849.

Lead Image Credit: Apple

This article has been updated with additional information.