Where To Find Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree’s Anvil Hammer

The Anvil Hammer is a Colossal Weapon found in Elden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree expansion. It can deal some very hefty damage to your enemies while also breaking their stance easily, making this a top-notch choice for Strength builds seeking some extra power. If that sounds up your alley, you won’t want to miss this hulking hammer. ·

Here’s what you need to know about the Anvil Hammer and where to find it.

Anvil Hammer stats and features

The Anvil Hammer has a weight of 22.0 and requires the following stats to wield:

STR – 39

DEX – 10

INT – 11

FAI – 20

The weapon comes equipped with Ash of War: Smithing Art Spears. This Ash of War causes you to slam the Anvil Hammer down and create spears that erupt from the ground to deal damage to foes. It’s a visually impressive attack that can make quick work of lesser enemies and cause quite a lot of pain to larger ones.

The Anvil Hammer can be upgraded to +10 with Somber Smithing Stones.

Anvil Hammer item description

Anvil Hammer’s item description reads:

“One of the treasures of the ruined forges. It is said that the anvil’s shape is inspired by that of an altar, and that long ago, it was indeed used as such in rite and ritual.”

Where to find the Anvil Hammer

You can find the Anvil Hammer in the Ruined Forge Lava Intake dungeon, which can be found on the eastern side of Gravesite Plain. To reach it, you’ll need to head southeast of the Castle Front Site of Grace and follow the lower cliffs.

Screenshot: FromSoftware / Kotaku

Once inside, make your way through the fairly linear pathways until you take a ladder down and find a lever. Using this lever will lower a massive column you can jump to that will take you further into the dungeon.

Eventually, you’ll come across a furnace. Interact with it to receive the Anvil Hammer alongside the nice additional bonus of an Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone you can use for the final upgrade on one of your favorite weapons. Score!