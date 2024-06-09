Which Enemies Are Worth Morphing In Final Fantasy VII Rebirth?

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth has a wide variety of spells, abilities, and other unique ways you can defeat, steal from, or even transform your enemies. Morph materia provides one such unique ability called, you guessed it, Morph. While you can definitely get through Rebirth’s campaign without using this ability, it can come in handy for sourcing crafting items.

Where to get Morph materia

You can develop Morph materia from Chadley as early as Chapter Two. There’s no need to level up Morph materia as once you have it, you’ll have it at its highest level.

Morphing is a tricky ability

Morphing enemies is very similar to catching monsters in Pokémon: You gotta weaken ‘em before you can successfully Morph them into items. You can see what an enemy can be Morphed into by Assessing them.

The problem with this in FF7 Rebirth’s case is that you have two independently fighting allies with you at any given time (aside from scripted scenarios that have you play as just one or two characters) who can easily defeat an enemy without your input. Furthermore, Rebirth seems to require enemies to be so low in health that you’re just asking for a party member to land that final blow and totally shatter your chances of Morphing a foe.

There’s a third twist: If you’re too far along in the game, your base damage is going to be so high that you’ll be chewing right through enemies. Hard mode is the exception here, of course. But in Hard mode, you can’t use items like ethers and potions, which are the very items we want to use Morph to get (by way of Morphing enemies into crafting components).

I’d argue that for these reasons, Morph only remains relevant in the earlier moments of Rebirth. Through sheer power alone, you’ll quickly out-level any need for it (Steal materia is very similar in this regard). That said, time spent Morphing early on can net you some useful crafting materials to use in the late game, so you might find solid utility in it.

Enemies you should consider Morphing

Morph’s best use is for securing crafting items. There are a couple of enemies you can Morph into Celeris, however, which allows you to cast haste without spending MP. These are as follows:

Aggrevrikon: Fiend Intel 5 in the Grasslands

Levridon: Boss in “O Chicken, Where Art Thou”

Best enemies to Morph for crafting Ethers

For campaigns on Easy, Normal, and Dynamic difficulties, Ethers are a handy way to avoid needing to go back to a bench to rest and replenish your MP. You can craft Ethers, Hi-Ethers, and Dry Ethers with the following materials:

Ether (Restores 20 MP):

5 Beast Talons

3 Planet’s Favors

20 Sage

3 Ether Onions

Hi-Ether (Restores 50 MP):

5 Planet’s Mercy

5 Ether Onions

5 Cosmotite Ore

10 Oregano

Dry Ether (Restores 100 MP):

3 Planet’s Spirit

1 Astral Remnant

5 Ether Onion

5 Cosmotite ore

The most common crafting component across all of these are Ether Onions. You can Morph the following enemies into Ether Onions:

Amalgam: Shinra Manor Combat Simulator Preliminary Trial: Ruthless Specimens

Bashfulisk: Fiend Intel 5 in Cosmo Canyon

Basilisk: Random encounters in Cosmo Canyon

Cactrot: Fightable during the “Mr. Birdie” side-quest

Cactuar: Fightable during “Feed for Piko” side-quest

Capparwire: Random encounters in Junon

Daemonic Entity: Daemonic Entity

Experimental Varghidpolis: Musclehead Colosseum Two-Person: Exemplary Exterminators

Flan: Random encounters in the lower level of the Mythril Mine

Gargantuar: Fightable during Phenomenon Intel 4 in Corel

Gigantuar: Fightable during Phenomenon Intel 3 in Corel

Gold Cactuar: Fightable during Phenomenon Intel 2 in Corel

Pyrowire: Fiend Intel 4 in Cosmo Canyon

Scrutineye: Shinra Manor Combat Simulator Preliminary Trial: Aerial Specimens

Tonberry: Spawned during the fight with the Tonberry King

White Mousse: Boss in “Hardest Sell” sidequest

Cosmotite Ore is the next most common crafting component for Hi- and Dry Ethers. You can Morph the following foes into this resource:

Adjucator: Shinra Manor Combat Simulator Preliminary Trial: Ruthless Specimens

Bahba Velamyu: Fought during the “Buds Behind Bars” story scenario in Chapter 11

Elder Golem: Fiend Intel 6 in Cosmo Canyon

Floating Death: Fightable during Chapter 13 in the Temple of the Ancients

Hecteyes: Fightable during Chapter 13 in the Temple of the Ancients

Reapertail: Fightable during “Absence of a Sign” side-quest

Rictus: Fightable during the “Escape Plan” story scenario in Chapter 11

Sanguine Scourge: Fightable during Phenomenon Intel 3 in Nibel

Stone Golem: Found near Gliding Range 4 in Cosmo Canyon

You can Morph the following enemies into Astral Remnants:

Brineborn Demon: One of the Pirate King’s Treasure bosses in the Junon region

Heuyacoatl: One of the Pirate King’s Treasure bosses near Costa del Sol

Moss Grown Adamantoise: Fightable during Chapter 13 in the Temple of the Ancients

Ogre Raider: One of the Pirate King’s Treasure bosses in the Gongaga region

Sea Dragon: One of the Pirate King’s Treasure bosses northeast of the Ogre Raider fight

Rarer crafting items available via Morph

Morph materia can also help you snag some other rarer crafting materials as well. Notable ones include:

Exquisite Beast Spines:

Ancient Dragon: Fightable during Chapter 13 in the Temple of the Ancients

Bagnadrana: Encountered in Mt. Corel

Bloatfloat: Encountered in Mt. Corel

Chimera Mimic: Encountered in Gongaga

Citripine Schoolmaster: Fightable during the “Bodybuilders in a Bind” side-quest

Citripinefish: Encountered in Corel in the Costa del Sol half

Crown Lance: Encountered in Corel in the Costa del Sol half

Cthonilizard: Fightable during Chapter 13 in the Temple of the Ancients

Cyclone Drake: Encountered in Corel near Clamshell Beach

Dranabarga: Boss fight in the “Lament of the Damned” side-quest

Duneworm: Encountered in Corel in the Gold Saucer half

Fulvum Varanus: Encountered in Gongaga

Gagighandi: Encountered in Gongaga

Gorgon Mane: Fightable during the “Spice of Life” side-quest

Griffon: Encountered in Cosmo Canyon

Heliopora Terpsicolt: Fiend Intel 2 in Corel

Kelzmelzer: Fightable during Chapter 13 in the Temple of the Ancients

Sandstorm Drake: Fightable during the “When Words Won’t Do” side-quest

Sea Devil: Fightable during the “Trouble in Paradise” side quest

Sea Terpsicolt: Encountered in Corel in the Costa del Sol half

Shankhalopod: Fiend Intel 1 in Corel

Shirdal: Fiend Intel 3 in Cosmo Canyon

Shoalopod: Encountered in Corel in the Costa Del Sol half

Exquisite Beast Hides:

Cavestalker: Fought during Phenomenon Intel 1 in Nibel

Cockatrice: Encountered in the Corel Mines

Daggerwing: Fightable during “The Pursuit of Perfection” side-quest

Irasceros: Boss fight during the “Promises to Keep” side-quest

Landworm: Encountered in Corel in the Gold Saucer half

Maloceros; Fiend Intel 5 in Gongaga

Mastodon: Boss fight during the “Teach Me, Great Warrior” side-quest

Nibel Wolf: Encountered in Nibel

Pyretail: Fiend Intel 1 in Nibel

Saberhawk: Fiend Intel 3 in Corel

Spearhawk: Encountered in Corel in the Costa del Sol half

While Morph isn’t strictly necessary to take on FF7 Rebirth’s toughest challenges, it can offer you a more direct path to finding great crafting materials.