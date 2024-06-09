Xbox Showcase: All The Trailers In One Place

Xbox Games Showcase has returned for another year, and we were on hand to liveblog the proceedings as always! This year’s show ran for two hours and included a 30 minute Call of Duty Direct at the end that will focus on the upcoming Black Ops 6.

In a Summer Game Fest that has been a bit quiet so far, the Xbox Showcase dropped banger after banger. Confirmation of the rumours around that new Doom game, a Dragon Age: The Veilguard trailer, Metal Gear Solid Delta, Perfect Dark, Fable, Indiana Jones, Avowed, Stalker 2, and even a new Gears of War all got trailers during the show.

Below, you’ll find every trailer from the Xbox Showcase in one convenient location.

Enjoy the show!

Every trailer from the Xbox Games Showcase

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

DOOM: The Dark Ages

State of Decay 3

Dragon Age: The Veilguard

Starfield: Shattered Space

Fallout 76: Skyline Valley

June 12

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

South of Midnight

World of Warcraft: The War Within

August 26

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater

Sea of Thieves

Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn

July 18

Age of Mythology Retold

Perfect Dark

Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred

October 8

Fable

2025

Fragpunk

Winter’s Burrow

Mixtape

Flight Simulator 2024

The Elder Scrolls Online: Gold Road

Life is Strange: Double Exposure

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Coming 2024

Mechabreak

Wuchang Fallen Feathers

Avowed

Atomfall

Assassin’s Creed Shadows

Stalker 2: Heart of Chernobyl

September 5

Gears of War: E-Day