Xbox Showcase: All The Trailers In One Place

Xbox Games Showcase has returned for another year, and we were on hand to liveblog the proceedings as always! This year’s show ran for two hours and included a 30 minute Call of Duty Direct at the end that will focus on the upcoming Black Ops 6.
In a Summer Game Fest that has been a bit quiet so far, the Xbox Showcase dropped banger after banger. Confirmation of the rumours around that new Doom game, a Dragon Age: The Veilguard trailer, Metal Gear Solid Delta, Perfect Dark, Fable, Indiana Jones, Avowed, Stalker 2, and even a new Gears of War all got trailers during the show.
Below, you’ll find every trailer from the Xbox Showcase in one convenient location.
Enjoy the show!
Every trailer from the Xbox Games Showcase
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
DOOM: The Dark Ages
State of Decay 3
Dragon Age: The Veilguard
Starfield: Shattered Space
Fallout 76: Skyline Valley
June 12
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
South of Midnight
World of Warcraft: The War Within
August 26
Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater
Sea of Thieves
Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn
July 18
Age of Mythology Retold
Perfect Dark
Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred
October 8
Fable
2025
Fragpunk
Winter’s Burrow
Mixtape
Flight Simulator 2024
The Elder Scrolls Online: Gold Road
Life is Strange: Double Exposure
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
Coming 2024
Mechabreak
Wuchang Fallen Feathers
Avowed
Atomfall
Assassin’s Creed Shadows
Stalker 2: Heart of Chernobyl
September 5
Gears of War: E-Day
