xDefiant: Leaks Show More Big Franchises On The Way

XDefiant, Ubisoft’s recently released free-to-play Call of Duty-like shooter, is set to get new factions and maps based on other Ubisoft games. That’s not a surprise. But now, thanks to a dataminer, we know that content from Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry: New Dawn, The Crew, and even the uh…Rabbids are planned for future updates.

After a name change and numerous delays, XDefiant launched last week. The first few days of Ubisoft’s online FPS were rough due to matchmaking issues. Now, after the dust has settled and people have had time to play it, the general sentiment is that it’s pretty good. I’ve enjoyed it a lot. And I also appreciate that it also doesn’t take up 200GB of space on my console’s SSD. But this is 2024 and people can’t just live in the moment and enjoy something. No, we must think about the future. What’s next for XDefiant? Ubisoft gave us a vague road map, but a dataminer has provided more information. In fact, they’ve shared too much, it seems, as Ubisoft has reportedly used DMCA takedowns to remove some of their online leaks.

New factions, weapons, and modes coming to XDefiant

Over on Twitter, user Rogue TX has been sharing what seems to be datamined content and files from XDefiant. This leaked content appears to provide us with a clear road map for what to expect during the shooter’s first year. Assuming nothing changes, these are the first four factions coming to the shooter over the next 12 months or so:

Assassins from Assassin’s Creed

Operators from Ghost Recon Breakpoint

GSG9 members from Rainbow Six Siege

The Highwaymen from Far Cry: New Dawn

Rogue TX was able to find in-game assets—including icons, map names, character renders, animations, and more—indicating that XDefiant’s current plans for the coming year include these additions. (But keep in mind that plans change and game development is messy, so some or all of this might not happen.)

Beyond that, Rogue TX also found data suggesting that team deathmatch, capture the flag, and infection are new game modes that Ubisoft is currently planning to bring to XDefiant in a future update. Also found inside XDefiant’s files are some possible new weapons, including a sawed-off shotgun, Tommy Gun, FAMAS, turret, RC car, FAL, and G36 rifle.

But perhaps the weirdest stuff found by Rogue TX inside the game are indications that factions based on The Crew—Ubisoft’s open-world driving game—and Rabbids are planned, too. How would that work? I have no idea. But as a Ubisoft sicko who plays and enjoys many of the publisher’s games, I’m excited for this wild mish-mash of content. Please, add a Just Dance faction, too!

If you are wondering if these leaks are real, Ubisoft has arguably lent them credence by reportedly using DMCA strikes to remove some (but weirdly not all) of the datamined images and screenshots from Twitter. Some of Rogue’s images are now missing and display a message suggesting the copyright holder stepped in and removed them.

Kotaku has contacted Ubisoft about the datamined content and XDefiant’s future. But for now, this seems to be our best look at the possible future of Ubisoft’s free-to-play FPS.

.