A Single New Crate Has Created Turmoil In Counter-Strike 2

How much chaos can one box cause? When that box is added to a decades-old Counter-Strike map with no warning, it turns out quite a lot of chaos.

For those out of the loop, in 2023 Valve updated Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and changed so much stuff that it also rebranded the game as Counter-Strike 2. But much of what people love about CSGO is still available in CS2, including one of the franchise’s most popular maps: Dust2. However, a new update for CS2 has slightly changed a stack of crates near bombsite A. And the reaction has been wild to watch.

As reported by DotEsports, on July 22 Valve published a new, relatively tiny, and not-every-exciting update for Counter-Strike 2. However, one small change noted in the patch notes involved modifying a stack of crates in Dust2 near CT spawn and short A that has been there for a long time.

If you don’t play or watch Counter-Strike 2, this crate change might not seem like a big deal. But it fundamentally changes how CT players can reach bombsite A and the area near it.

How players had to boost before the crates were changed in the update. (NadesOutHere / Valve)

Before, players would need to work together with another player to “boost” or stand on top of each other to peek at bombsite A and short A before hopping up. This was a very important tactical move and one which took practice and coordination.

Now, after this update, one player without any help or practice can use the new crate to hop up, look around, and reach Short A. This could prove very useful for CT players and could cause problems for Terrorists trying to defend the site.

Release Notes for today are up. We’re updating some maps and other miscellaneous items. Here’s the change to Dust II: pic.twitter.com/pjWTfarxhm — CS2 (@CounterStrike) July 23, 2024

Once players discovered this small but very important change, many began debating if it was good or not. In general, looking around Reddit and Twitter, most players seem happy about the change or at least are cautiously optimistic that it could shake things up on a decades-old map.

There is also some concern that this new solo patch could be OP, providing skilled Counter-Strike players faster and easier access to Short A and the middle of the map. But it’s still too early to know how players and pros will use this tweaked shortcut. One thing is for sure, everyone seems to agree that Dust2 just changed in a big way overnight. And all because Valve added a crate to a stack of boxes.

