The Best Gaming Deals In Australia Today

Nintendo Switch gaming deals
Switch game deals
- Batman Arkham Trilogy – now $57 (down from $89.95)
- Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon – now $44 (down from $79.95)
- Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes – now $51.63 (down from $69.95)
- The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom – now $68 (down from $79.95)
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – now $69 (down from $89.95)
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – now $64 (down from $79.95)
- Mario Party Superstars – now $59.99 (down from $79.95)
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope – now $27 (down from $69)
- Mario vs. Donkey Kong – now $59 (down from $69.95)
- Metroid Prime Remastered – now $49 (down from $59.95)
- Pikmin 4 – now $57.99 (down from $79.95)
- Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door – now $64 (down from $79.95)
- Super Mario RPG – now $64 (down from $79.95)
- WarioWare: Move It! – now $59 (down from $69.95)
PS5 gaming deals
PS5 console deals
- PlayStation 5 (Slim) – now $668 (down from $799.95)
- PlayStation 5 Digital (Slim) – now $579.95 (down from $679.95)
PS5 game deals
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon – now $68 (down from $109.95)
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage – now $29 (down from $79.95)
- Diablo IV – now $57 (down from $109.95)
- Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero – now $99 (down from $119.95)
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 – now $69 (down from $99)
- Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Edition – now $99 (down from $119.95)
- Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth – now $69 (down from $119.95)
- Final Fantasy XVI – now $57 (down from $79)
- Horizon Forbidden West – now $57 (down from $94.95)
- The Last of Us Part I: Remastered – now $77 (down from $124.95)
- Mortal Kombat 1 – now $55.95 (down from $109.95)
- Sand Land – now $59 (down from $99.95)
- Spider-Man: Miles Morales (Ultimate Edition) – now $77 (down from $124.95)
- Spider-Man 2 – now $88 (down from $124.95)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – now $44 (down from $109.95)
- Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League – now $49.95 (down from $119.95)
- Tekken 8 – now $70 (down from $119.95)
PS5 accessory deals
- PlayStation VR2 – now $699.95 (down from $879.95)
- PlayStation VR2 Horizon Call of the Mountain Bundle – now $799.95 (down from $959.95)
- Logitech G923 Driving Wheel + Driving Force Shifter – now $509 (down from $739.90)
- Logitech G923 Trueforce Sim Racing Wheel (PlayStation) – now $469.95 (down from $649.95)
Xbox One and Series X gaming deals
Xbox game deals
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage – now $29 (down from $79.95)
- Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition – now $74 (down from $99.95)
- Diablo IV – now $39 (down from $109.95)
- Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero – now $99 (down from $119.95)
- Elden Ring – now $59 (down from $109.95)
- Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Edition – now $99 (down from $119.95)
- Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash – now $64 (down from $99)
- Lies of P – now $68 (down from $99.95)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition – now $24 (down from $39)
- Mortal Kombat 1 – now $55.95 (down from $109.95)
- Persona 3 Reload – now $89 (down from $109.95)
- Persona 5 Tactica – now $44.95 (down from $99.95)
- Prince Of Persia: The Lost Crown – now $36 (down from $79.95)
- Sand Land – now $59 (down from $99.95)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – now $44 (down from $109.95)
- Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League – now $49.95 (down from $119.95)
- Tekken 8 – now $70 (down from $119.95)
- Wild Hearts – now $19 (down from $39.99)
Xbox accessory deals
- Logitech G920 Driving Force Racing Wheel – now $340.79 (down from $499)
Other gaming deals
- 8BitDo Pro 2 Bluetooth Gamepad – now $68 (down from $99.95)
- ASUS ROG Ally Ryzen Z1 Handheld Gaming Console (512GB SSD) – now $949 (down from $1,299)
- ASUS ROG Ally Ryzen Z1 Extreme Handheld Gaming Console (512GB SSD) – now $1,049 (down from $1,299)
- ASUS ROG Raikiri Pro Wireless Controller – now $195 (down from $269)
- ATARI 2600+ – now $149.95 (down from $189.95)
- MSI Claw A1M Handheld Gaming Console (512GB SSD) – now $1,079 (down from $1,399)
- MSI Claw A1M Handheld Gaming Console (1TB SSD) – now $1,279 (down from $1,499)
- Valve Steam Deck Handheld Gaming Console (512GB) – now $715 (down from $999)
- Valve Steam Deck OLED Handheld Gaming Console (512GB) – now $1,084.13 (down from $1,550)
- Valve Steam Deck OLED Handheld Gaming Console (1TB) – now $1,237.13 (down from $1,776.60)
PC gaming deals
CPUs, SSDs and other hardware deals
- AMD Ryzen 7 5700G – now $310.16 (down from $549)
- AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D – now $519 (down from $729)
- Gigabyte Radeon RX 7900 XTX GAMING OC 24GB Video Card – now $1,399 (down from $1,699)
- Kingston NV2 M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD (1TB) – now $89 (down from $125)
- Samsung 980 Pro SSD with Heatsink (2TB) – now $300.41 (down from $349)
- Samsung Portable T7 Shield SSD (2TB) – now $314 (down from $499)
- Samsung Portable T7 SSD (2TB) – now $229.40 (down from $479)
- Samsung Portable T9 SSD (2TB) – now $388 (down from $519)
Gaming headset deals
- CORSAIR HS80 RGB Wireless Gaming Headset – now $179 (down from $249)
- EPOS Sennheiser H3 Hybrid Closed Acoustic Gaming Headset – now $110.88 (down from $259)
- HyperX Cloud Alpha S Headset – now $139 (down from $199)
- Logitech G PRO X Gaming Headset – now $175 (down from $279.95)
- Logitech G Pro X 2 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Headset – now $328 (down from $449.95)
- SteelSeries Arctis Pro Gaming Headset – now $199.56 (down from $359)
- SteelSeries Arctis 7+ Wireless USB-C Gaming Headset – now $266.99 (down from $419)
- SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wired Gaming Headset – now $59 (down from $119)
Keyboard deals
- ASUS ROG Azoth 75% Gunmetal Wireless RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – now $299 (down from $399)
- HP Omen Spacer Wireless TKL Gaming Keyboard – now $149 (down from $269)
- Logitech G512 Carbon Lightsync RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard (GX Brown Switch) – now $128.16 (down from $219)
- Razer DeathStalker V2 Pro TKL Optical Keyboard (Linear Red Switch) – now $209.97 (down from $349)
- Razer DeathStalker V2 Optical Keyboard (Linear Red Switch) – now $148.17 (down from $279)
- Razer Huntsman Mini Optical Keyboard (Linear Red Switch) – now $141.99 (down from $239.95)
- SteelSeries Apex 5 Mechanical Keyboard (Blue Switch) – now $198 (down from $269)
- SteelSeries Apex 7 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard (Red Switch) – now $206.70 (down from $319)
Mice deals
- HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 Wireless Gaming Mouse – now $119 (down from $149)
- Logitech G305 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse – now $68 (down from $99.95)
- Razer DeathAdder Essential Mouse – now $38 (down from $59)
- Razer DeathAdder V2 X Hyperspeed Wireless Ergonomic Gaming Mouse – now $69 (down from $109)
- Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro Ergonomic Wireless Gaming Mouse – now $199.01 (down from $269)
- SteelSeries Wireless Prime Mouse – now $46 (down from $139)
- SteelSeries Rival Prime Wireless Mouse – now $74 (down from $229)
- SteelSeries Prime Mini Wired Mouse – now $57.78 (down from $159)
Monitor deals
- AOC 27″ QHD CurvedGaming Monitor (144Hz) – now $317.90 (down from $401.99)
- AOC 27″ FHD Gaming Monitor (165Hz) >– now $261.56 (down from $297.99)
- ASUS TUF 27″ QHD Gaming Monitor – now $378 (down from $529)
- ASUS TUF 27″ 2K IPS Gaming Monitor – now $549 (down from $799)
- MSI 27″ WQHD Gaming Monitor – now $388 (down from $569)
- MSI 32″ FHD Curved Gaming Monitor – now $299 (down from $474)
- Samsung 24″ Odyssey G3 FHD Gaming Monitor – now $199 (down from $299)
Wi-Fi router and other accessory deals
- ASUS AX1800 Dual Band Wi-Fi 6 Ai Mesh Router (2 Pack) – now $158 (down from $299)
- Blue Snowball USB Microphone – now $79 (down from $129)
- Elgato Stream Deck MK.2 – now $199 (down from $239)
- Google Nest Wi-Fi Home Mesh Router – now $143.46 (down from $269.99)
- Google Nest Wi-Fi Pro Home Mesh Router (3-Pack) – now $493.09 (down from $699)
- Logitech G Yeti GX Microphone – now $170 (down from $249.95)
- TP-Link Deco X20 AX1800 Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi 6 Router (2 pack) – now $195.50 (down from $299)
