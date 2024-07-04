Nintendo Switch Sales: The Best Deals From Target, Big W, Amazon & More

At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If you’re yet to pick up a Switch, this might be the push you need. You can currently nab up to 17 per cent off the popular Nintendo console. If you already own a Nintendo Switch, there are plenty of other non-console sales that are worth your time as well.

There are also a host of bargains available for Nintendo Switch games, including recent releases like Princess Peach: Showtime!, Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD and Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door.

Over at the Nintendo eShop, you can pick up a few Switch games for cheap, which include the beloved aquatic titles Dredge and Dave the Diver, along with a few of Capcom’s retro collections for Phoenix Wright, Megaman X and Street Fighter.

Here are the best sales you can grab for the Nintendo Switch, including consoles, games and controllers.

Best Nintendo Switch sales in Australia

Best Nintendo Switch console deals

Image: Nintendo

Considering that the retail price of a standard Nintendo Switch is $469, being able to pick up the OLED Model for $449 is a pretty good bargain. While the cheaper deal price of the standard Nintendo Switch console is pretty good by itself, the quality of life additions for the OLED are worthwhile – especially if you know you’ll be playing it in portable mode a lot.

If you’re looking for the outright cheapest Nintendo Switch console, that would be the Lite edition. This version of the popular console is portable mode only. You can currently pick one up for $279, saving yourself a tidy $50 off.

Here are the best sales for the various Nintendo Switch consoles:

Best Nintendo Switch game deals

Image: Nintendo

When it comes to discounts, Nintendo is pretty notorious for how strict it is when it comes to discounting its big-name titles. So being able to nab a Mario, Legend of Zelda or other first-party title for cheap is always welcome in our books.

Here are the best sales for Nintendo Switch games:

Best Nintendo Switch eShop deals

Image: Black Salt Games

Here are the best Switch bargains available through the Nintendo eShop:

Best Nintendo Switch controller and accessory deals

Image: Nintendo

If your current set of Joy-Cons is suffering from the dreaded drift, or you just need a second pair for your household, you can currently save up to 20 per cent across a range of different colours. If you prefer a more solid controller to the paddles, you can also pick up the Switch Pro Controller with a tidy $20 off.

There are also a few third-party controllers on sale, including a few from the beloved 8BitDo range. These deals include the 8BitDo Pro 2, which Kotaku Australia declared “the best controller for the Nintendo Switch“.

If you’re particularly excited for the upcoming Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection, you can also nab a few deals for Nintendo Switch-compatible fight sticks, to really complete that arcade aesthetic:

Image: Nintendo