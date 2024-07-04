Nintendo Switch Sales: The Best Deals From Target, Big W, Amazon & More

If you’re yet to pick up a Switch, this might be the push you need. You can currently nab up to 17 per cent off the popular Nintendo console. If you already own a Nintendo Switch, there are plenty of other non-console sales that are worth your time as well.
There are also a host of bargains available for Nintendo Switch games, including recent releases like Princess Peach: Showtime!, Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD and Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door.
Over at the Nintendo eShop, you can pick up a few Switch games for cheap, which include the beloved aquatic titles Dredge and Dave the Diver, along with a few of Capcom’s retro collections for Phoenix Wright, Megaman X and Street Fighter.
Here are the best sales you can grab for the Nintendo Switch, including consoles, games and controllers.
Table of contents
Best Nintendo Switch sales in Australia
Best Nintendo Switch console deals
Considering that the retail price of a standard Nintendo Switch is $469, being able to pick up the OLED Model for $449 is a pretty good bargain. While the cheaper deal price of the standard Nintendo Switch console is pretty good by itself, the quality of life additions for the OLED are worthwhile – especially if you know you’ll be playing it in portable mode a lot.
If you’re looking for the outright cheapest Nintendo Switch console, that would be the Lite edition. This version of the popular console is portable mode only. You can currently pick one up for $279, saving yourself a tidy $50 off.
Here are the best sales for the various Nintendo Switch consoles:
- Nintendo Switch OLED console – now $449 (down from $539.95)
- Nintendo Switch OLED (Mario Red Edition) – now $509 (down from $539.95)
- Nintendo Switch OLED (The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Edition)– now $489 (down from $549.95)
- Nintendo Switch console – now $399 (down from $469)
- Nintendo Switch console + Nintendo Switch Sports Set – now $449 (down from $469.95)
- Nintendo Switch Lite console (Blue) – now $279 (down from $329.95)
- Nintendo Switch Lite console (Yellow) – now $279 (down from $329.95)
Best Nintendo Switch game deals
When it comes to discounts, Nintendo is pretty notorious for how strict it is when it comes to discounting its big-name titles. So being able to nab a Mario, Legend of Zelda or other first-party title for cheap is always welcome in our books.
Here are the best sales for Nintendo Switch games:
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons – now $64 (down from $79.95)
- Assassins Creed 3 Remastered – now $14 (down from $19)
- Batman Arkham Trilogy – now $57 (down from $89.95)
- Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon – now $55 (down from $79.95)
- Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes – now $51.63 (down from $69.95)
- The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom – now $68 (down from $79.95)
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – now $69 (down from $89.95)
- Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD – now $64 (down from $79.95)
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – now $64 (down from $79.95)
- Mario Party Superstars – now $59.99 (down from $79.95)
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope – now $27 (down from $69)
- Mario vs. Donkey Kong – now $59 (down from $69.95)
- Metroid Prime Remastered – now $49 (down from $59.95)
- Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door – now $64 (down from $79.95)
- Pikmin 4 – now $57.99 (down from $79.95)
- Princess Peach: Showtime! – now $64 (down from $79.95)
- Ring Fit Adventure – now $109 (down from $124.95)
- Super Mario RPG – now $64 (down from $79.95)
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder – now $64 (down from $79.95)
- WarioWare: Move It! – now $59 (down from $69.95)
Best Nintendo Switch eShop deals
Here are the best Switch bargains available through the Nintendo eShop:
- Bastion – now $3.50 (down from $17.50)
- Dave the Diver – now $20.99 (down from $29.99)
- Dredge – now $22.71 (down from $34.95)
- Hades – now $15 (down from $37.50)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (Deluxe Edition) – now $24.98 (down from $99.95)
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection – now $11.98 (down from $29.95)
- Monster Hunter Rise – now $14.98 (down from $59.95)
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy – now $13.18 (down from $39.95)
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection – now $13.18 (down from $39.95)
- SUPERHOT – now $13.99 (down from $34.99)
Best Nintendo Switch controller and accessory deals
If your current set of Joy-Cons is suffering from the dreaded drift, or you just need a second pair for your household, you can currently save up to 20 per cent across a range of different colours. If you prefer a more solid controller to the paddles, you can also pick up the Switch Pro Controller with a tidy $20 off.
- Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Pair (Pastel Pink) – now $99 (down from $119.95)
- Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Pair (Pastel Purple/Green) – now $99 (down from $119.95)
- Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Pair (Purple/Orange) – now $95 (down from $119.95)
- Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Pair (Neon Green/Pink) – now $94.99 (down from $119.95)
- Nintendo Switch Pro Controller – now $79 (down from $99.95)
There are also a few third-party controllers on sale, including a few from the beloved 8BitDo range. These deals include the 8BitDo Pro 2, which Kotaku Australia declared “the best controller for the Nintendo Switch“.
- 8BitDo Pro 2 Bluetooth Gamepad – now $68 (down from $99.95)
- 8BitDo Ultimate 2.4G Wireless Controller (Chongyun Edition) – now $84.95 (down from $129.95)
- Afterglow Wave Wireless Controller – now $49 (down from $79)
- PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller (Princess Peach Plaid) – now $69 (down from $89)
- PowerA Nano Enhanced Wireless Controller (Pikachu Garden) – now $69 (down from $79)
- GOPALA Portable Switch TV Dock – now $18.60 (down from $26.98)
If you’re particularly excited for the upcoming Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection, you can also nab a few deals for Nintendo Switch-compatible fight sticks, to really complete that arcade aesthetic:
- 8BitDo Arcade Stick – now $147.15 (down from $189.95)
- Hori Fighting Stick Mini – now $79 (down from $89.95)
Image: Nintendo
The Cheapest NBN 1000 Plans
Looking to bump up your internet connection and save a few bucks? Here are the cheapest plans available.
Leave a Reply